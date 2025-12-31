Wednesday’s Headlines: 2nd-Most Important Job Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Tomorrow, Zohran Mamdani will become mayor — and it appears that he'll do so without having appointed his own Department of Transportation commissioner.

We were getting anxious, so we sent Dave Colon to Mamdani's press conference on Tuesday to ask why he had not yet announced a nominee for the city's second-most-important job. Mamdani didn't reveal anything new ... but wisely deflected our question with praise for Streetsblog.

"When we speak about bus riders, we're speaking about more than a million New Yorkers who are riding the slowest buses in the country," he said. "There is an opportunity in the way in which we approach that, not only to honor the commitments and proposals that have been put forward in prior years, which Streetsblog broke the news of at a press conference not too long ago, but also frankly, to think about how do we make this city an example for the world in the ways to get around efficiently and reliably."

We think Mamdani was referring to our recent story about his promise to finish many bus- and bike-lane projects that Mayor Adams abandoned, but we won't be distracted by flattery.

In fact, Mamdani's failure to appoint a top-flight DOT commissioner is a major disappointment for the livable streets movement, which has been yearning for the kind of change that Mamdani appears to be ushering in elsewhere in city government. He obviously can't stick with Ydanis Rodriguez if he wants to accomplish all the things he says he wants to accomplish, given that Rodriguez's four years in the job were marked by failure to achieve the even the legal requirements for bus and bike infrastructure.

Since he's not in office, the signboard reads only as question marks. The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

As such, we've decided to track how long Mamdani can go without disappointing the movement — with the kind of "Days Without A Lost Time Accident" sign you'd see outside a factory (right). Like those count-up clocks, we hope the sign eventually reaches into the thousands of days ... but for now, we're prepared on Jan. 2 to put up a zero — and keep it there — if we don't have a suitable DOT commissioner.

Instead, Mamdani is expected today, his last full day as a non-mayor, to announce his Schools Chancellor (which is maybe the third-most-important job in the city). The Daily News and Times played it straight, but the Post, of course, had a negative take on incoming headmaster Kamar Samuels.

In other news:

BREAKING: Metro Card ASHES Spread at NYC Park as group mourns the MTA Subway Metrocards that are discontinued tomorrow. "Swipe Swipe!" pic.twitter.com/agsvhFnFYi — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 30, 2025