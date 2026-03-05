Hit-And-Run Driver Kills 4-Year-Old At Dangerous Brooklyn Crossing

A hit-and-run driver of Ford SUV killed a 4-year-old boy on Thursday morning at a notoriously dangerous crossing in Brooklyn, police said.

According to cops, the driver of the large white Ford was traveling on Linden Boulevard at around 11:10 a.m. when he struck the child, who was "running" on Rockaway Boulevard.

The driver fled, and the boy, whose name has not been released, was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

Police offered no additional information, but preliminary coverage was filled with victim-blaming that excused the driver's behavior.

The Post, citing "law enforcement sources," alleged that the boy "dashed away from his mom."

The intersection of Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway is designed for danger. Since January 2022, there have been 368 reported crashes in just a three-block radius of the intersection, injuring 215 people, including 29 pedestrians, 11 cyclists and 175 people inside cars, according to city stats mapped by Crash Count.

The intersection itself has been the site of 130 reported crashes over the same period, injuring 63 people, mostly people in cars, which is evidence of high speeds.

This is a breaking story and we hope to update it later.