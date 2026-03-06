Friday’s Headlines: NYPD Placard Chaos Edition

The boys in blue are making us blue.

In two incidents in as many days, NYPD fell far short of the city’s extremely attenuated expectations.

The first came on Wednesday night, when an MTA bus driver sideswiped a KIA Carnival minivan in Downtown Brooklyn. The driver had illegally parked the white minivan in a painted buffer on Adams Street and decorated it with an NYPD parking placard in the dash to fend off traffic enforcement agents.

Jeff Coltin, the newly-minted editor-in-chief of City & State, photographed the collision, which held up traffic, including several express buses, for "blocks and blocks," he said:

Somebody with an NYPD placard illegally parked a personal car right by the Brooklyn Bridge. The bus hit the car trying to get around it, now traffic is backed up for blocks and blocks and several express buses full of people can’t get to the FDR. pic.twitter.com/QufK5GKP1U — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) March 4, 2026

The license plate holder from a dealership in West Islip, Long Island was an especially thoughtful touch.

As for the NYPD placard: "It is real," an NYPD spokesperson, who did not provide their name, told Streetsblog. "We are looking into it."

The crash occurred in the district of Council Member Lincoln Restler. Restler responded to Coltin's tweet by touting his bill to end the city's practice of handing out parking permits for private vehicles entirely:

The solution is simple: pass my bill to abolish placards.



When a city worker is driving a city vehicle on city business - there should be relaxed parking policies.



But why should city workers be allowed to park their personal vehicles illegally? It’s absurd. https://t.co/PSEbQfpMwQ — Lincoln Restler (@LincolnRestler) March 5, 2026

The second incident came on Thursday morning, when the driver of a Ford SUV ran over and killed a 4-year-old boy on Rockaway Parkway and Linden Boulevard, near the border of Brownsville and Canarsie in Brooklyn. After the driver fled the scene, anonymous NYPD sources told the New York Post that the victim had been "running" and "dashed away from his mom" before the driver struck him.

But as our dear leader Gersh Kuntzman noted in Streetsblog’s writeup of the collision, the deadly crash was extremely predictable — and is almost certain to happen again:

The intersection of Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway is designed for danger. Since January 2022, there have been 368 reported crashes in just a three-block radius of the intersection, injuring 215 people, including 29 pedestrians, 11 cyclists and 175 people inside cars, according to city stats mapped by Crash Count. The intersection itself has been the site of 130 reported crashes over the same period, injuring 63 people, mostly people in cars, which is evidence of high speeds.

Blaming a toddler for his own death, caused by a driver the NYPD have not yet located: Do New York’s Finest even listen to themselves?

In other news: