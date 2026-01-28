Wednesday’s Headlines: Plowed In Edition

The drum we started beating on Monday morning — that pedestrians and people in wheelchairs are treated like garbage whenever it snows in this town — was still pounding out fat disco beats all through Tuesday.

First, we couldn't stop watching this Reddit video, which is like the Zapruder film of all the ways that pedestrians (and conscientious property owners who do their best to meet their shoveling responsibilities) are fucked:

Scenes like that were on most everyone's mind as the mayor held is daily press conference, where Deputy Mayor for Operations Julia Kerson admitted that the city was struggling to make everything safe for pedestrians ... and begged for patience, as Gothamist reported.

The issue, as seen in that Reddit video as well as the photo at the top of this story (taken after noon on Tuesday) is that the city's snow clearing operation doesn't end for days after a big storm, meaning that snowplows were still pushing roadway detritus to the side of the road ... and re-blocking curb cuts for pedestrians.

There has to be another way. If only we had a young, ambitious, bright and shiny new mayor who thinks outside the box — and by "the box," we mean "the same old car-first way we conceive of how the public gets around." We can change this, you know.

For instance, a few years ago, Streetsblog led the fight to get the city's bike lanes swept of snow at the same time as the car lanes. And as the Department of Sanitation showed yesterday, now the equal treatment is just part of city life (enjoy the mandatory-sound-on video below):

They are small. They are mighty.



Our bike lane plows were clearing the way, helping ensure that NYers who rely on bike lanes to get to work, or do their work, had a path. pic.twitter.com/okeOLeijeQ — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 27, 2026

And keep your sound on to hear Steve Vaccaro encounter difficulties taking out a Citi Bike in one of his latest Instagram posts (click the still image):

In other news: