Tuesday’s Headlines: Clearing the Air Edition

There was so much news yesterday (see below), but we loved this academic study out of Cornell that revealed that in the first six months of the Congestion Pricing program, air pollution – in the form of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and smaller – dropped by 22 percent in the toll zone and also in the city’s five boroughs and surrounding suburbs.

“Our overall conclusion is that congestion pricing in New York City, like many other cities in the world that have implemented it, helped not only improve traffic, but also helped reduce air pollutant concentration, improve air quality and should be good for public health,” said lead researcher Oliver Gao, who is the director of Cornell’s Center for Transportation, Environment and Community Health.

So there's another positive impact of congestion pricing as it approaches its one-year anniversary on Jan. 5. We've already documented good news for Broadway, for safety, for The Bronx, for traffic (obvs) and for the overall economy, so getting some backup from the folks at Cornell is nice, too.

If you want to nerd out on the study itself, click here.

