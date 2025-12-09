Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Clearing the Air Edition

We've been clear that congestion pricing is working. Turns out, congestion pricing was, too! Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on December 9, 2025

Here’s a nice clear day. Congestion pricing is making more of them possible.

|File photo: Streetsblog
Please donate.Click here to donate.

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.

If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out.

Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

There was so much news yesterday (see below), but we loved this academic study out of Cornell that revealed that in the first six months of the Congestion Pricing program, air pollution – in the form of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and smaller – dropped by 22 percent in the toll zone and also in the city’s five boroughs and surrounding suburbs.

“Our overall conclusion is that congestion pricing in New York City, like many other cities in the world that have implemented it, helped not only improve traffic, but also helped reduce air pollutant concentration, improve air quality and should be good for public health,” said lead researcher Oliver Gao, who is the director of Cornell’s Center for Transportation, Environment and Community Health.

So there's another positive impact of congestion pricing as it approaches its one-year anniversary on Jan. 5. We've already documented good news for Broadway, for safety, for The Bronx, for traffic (obvs) and for the overall economy, so getting some backup from the folks at Cornell is nice, too.

If you want to nerd out on the study itself, click here.

In other news:

  • First, let's start as we always do and honor yesterday's donors to our ongoing December fundraising drive. No, no one took advantage of our special gift, but we really want to thank you for all donations. So, thanks, Mendy! Thanks, Roz! Thanks, Bernice! Thanks, Fred! And the rest of you? Get to it. Here's why:
  • I mean, where else are you going to get such insightful coverage as:
  • Other outlets occasionally do good work, too! Here's Patch covering all the changes in laws that affect drivers.
  • Wake up! The city says it will spend $1 billion to repair the very much existing Coney Island Boardwalk after two years of community outreach, but The City calmly reported, "The material for the new boardwalk hasn’t been decided on yet." Come on — they're going to pave the thing so it's not a "board" walk, but a sidewalk. Pay attention!
  • The F and M switch got fucked and messed up yesterday, so naturally all the naysayers piled on. (NYDN, Gothamist)
  • A hit-and-run driver killed a man in The Bronx. (NY Post)
  • And a cyclist was killed by a driver in Brooklyn. (amNY)
  • Imagine there's no John Lennon. It gets harder every year. (NY Post)
  • And, finally, Tuesday is going to be a busy day on the Streetsblog assignment desk: We'll start our day at 250 Broadway at 11 a.m. as Transportation Alternatives and Open Plans unveil "brand-new data about the most dangerous intersections in New York City" — which is perfectly timed to show support for the universal daylighting bill. And then later, after a full day of Streetsblogging, we'll head to Astoria for the 7 p.m. bike ride in support of the aforementioned 31st Street bike lane. The meetup is at Athens Square, 30th Street at 30th Avenue in Astoria. Let's hope Astoria's favorite son, Zohran Mamdani, will be there (you know, he still reps the neighborhood in Albany for like 21 more days!).
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Lawsuits

Here’s Everything Wrong With the Judge’s Order to Rip Up the 31st Street Protected Bike Lane

A Queens judge overstepped her jurisdiction when she ordered the city to rip up a protected bike lane in Astoria, experts said.

December 9, 2025
MTA

MTA Still Won’t Embrace Open Gangway Subway Cars

The see-through cars have been standard across the globe for a generation, but to the MTA, it's still untested technology.

December 9, 2025
Penn Station

How Much Will New Yorkers Pay For Trump’s Penn Station Redevelopment Scheme?

New Yorkers could wind up paying twice for the new Penn Station: once when Amtrak comes asking for money and then when a private developer makes their money back from the project.

December 9, 2025
Traffic Enforcement

NYPD Finds Mysterious Corpse in Car With Illegal Tints Parked at a Hydrant Near Stationhouse

The discovery is a gruesome demonstration of the NYPD's systemic failure to enforce parking rules around its own station houses.

December 8, 2025
NYPD

Who Rides on the Sidewalk? To NYPD, Just Blacks and Hispanics

The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement against cyclists for squeezing pedestrians, but in a very suspect manner.

December 8, 2025
Financial District

‘No Better Place’: Mamdani Must Pedestrianize Financial District

Residents of Lower Manhattan have been demanding pedestrianized streets for decades, but the city and Big Business keep thwarting them. Sounds like a job for Mayor Mamdani.

December 8, 2025
See all posts