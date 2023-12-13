Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Good Company for a Good Cause Edition

We're not the only non-profit that needs help this holiday season. Plus other news.

12:00 AM EST on December 13, 2023

Photo: Good Co. Cares
You know we pretty much remind you every day that we've entered our annual fundraising period. But for once, we'd like to turn the attention over to another group that is hoping to do more good work next year ... with your help.

On Sunday, the Good Company bike club and its philanthropic arm, Good Co. Cares, will have its first fundraiser at the Brooklyn Bank on Dekalb Avenue.

Tickets start at $100 (click the banner to the right) and include dancing, light bites, a silent auction and great people (plus a special appearance by DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez). Streetsblog will be on hand (though we can't guarantee the "black tie" part!).

Speaking of fundraising, of course, we would be remiss if we didn't point out that we're also raising money right now. So please click on our banner, too — and join tomorrow's honor roll of benefactors. Today, that means, thank you, Eamon! Thank you, Hindy! Thank you, Jon! Thank you, Alexander! Thank you, Russell! Thank you, other Alexander!

Now, to the news:

  • Like Streetsblog, the Daily News, Gothamist and amNY covered the cash infusion that the MTA promises to make with its Queens bus redesign.
  • Not enough attention was paid to Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal's call for U.S. District Court Judge Brian Martinotti to drop out of the lawsuit against congestion pricing because Murphy once nominated his wife to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, meaning he's conflicted. (NJ Globe)
  • Curbed cheered a bit too loudly for some of the streetscape changes that have been made over the past two years, given how much cause for pessimism Mayor Adams has provided.
  • Paris can find a way to penalize SUV drivers for the additional damage, congestion, pollution and road violence they cause. Why can't we? Perhaps our Vision Zero has zero vision. (The Guardian)
  • So much for the Adams administration's composting program. (Hell Gate)
  • Car carnage in Long Island. (NYDN)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Leading Pedestrian Intervals

Cyclist Takes NYPD to Court Over Improper Red Light Tickets

December 13, 2023
Buses

MTA’s Queens Bus Redesign: $30M in Service, 8 More Routes, Skepticism from Brooks-Powers

The improvements mean that 200,000 more people will get 10-minute-or-better service, among other things. Who could complain?

December 13, 2023
DOT

Tuesday’s Headlines: A Bridge Too Far Edition

Why would an agency that spent so much money and political capital to finish a protected bike lane from Third Avenue west to the bridge intentionally block the bike lane and force cyclists from the relative safety of their painted protection into a busy roadway?

December 12, 2023
Prospect Park

Survey: Prospect Park East Loop Redesign Going Over Well Enough

Park visitors are happy with the car-free painting scheme and the added pedestrian space. Only a small number responding negatively.

December 12, 2023
