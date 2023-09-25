Monday’s Headlines: ‘What is Up With All These Flip-Flops, Mayor?’ Edition

A huge story blew up over the weekend — and, alas, it's the same old story with this mayor and his chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, playing the roles of villains.

We'd been working on a story late last week about how City Hall was having second thoughts about the Department of Transportation's excellent bike boulevard plan for Underhill Avenue in Brooklyn — an approved plan that was already watered down to appease car drivers. (We were working on the story after hearing buzz after Patch published that bikelash classic last week, a story that made contradictory arguments: the Vanderbilt open street is so popular that businesses that no one is visiting nearby Washington Avenue ... where business owners complain there's too much traffic ... which we thought means, um, that people are visiting Washington Avenue.)

In any event, were onto something: According to the Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council (which runs the open street), "A vocal group of individuals campaigning to preserve privileges for drivers is now targeting Open Streets on Vanderbilt Avenue and street safety improvements on Underhill Avenue, including the Bike Boulevard.

"The first casualty of their campaign is the Underhill Bike Boulevard," the group continued. "At a time when it was nearly completed, all work was stopped."

Then the group made a shocking revelation: "The mayor confirmed to us that his office is reviewing the project based on opponents’ complaints." (The group doesn't think the mayor will listen to the vast majority of supporters, so it's started a petition.)

The latest flip-flop is all following a very tired script for this mayor: The Department of Transportation conducts years of public outreach, designs a safety plan that has a majority of local support, begins implementation with the mayor's blessing, then business or anti-pedestrian interests call City Hall and get the mayor to reconsider.

He followed the script on McGuinness Boulevard, on Ashland Place, Willoughby Avenue, and, most recently, on Fordham Road, a story we broke on Friday (the Daily News, the City and Gothamist followed).

Sometimes the mayor's flip-flop doesn't even stand up to basic scrutiny. As Hell Gate reported last week, the businesses that supposedly need to "Keep McGuinness Moving" don't even use the dangerous roadway. Not that that persuaded the mayor.

For now, it's up to local electeds in Prospect Heights to fight a battle for road safety and pedestrian space that they thought they'd already won, as Streetsblog Deputy Editor David Meyer pointed out on Xwitter.

I really hope @CMCrystalHudson will stand by these amazing public spaces. It is really demoralizing to constantly have to go through the ringer of opposition & vitriol every time we want to make changes to the street. We need politicians who will stand by good street design. https://t.co/rR8RzS904j — David J. Meyer (@dahvnyc) September 23, 2023

