Adams Caves to Opposition, Abandons Bus Improvement Plan on Fordham Road in ‘Betrayal’

The Adams administration is abandoning plans for major improvements to bus infrastructure in the Bronx because of opposition from local business interests and elected officials, four officials told Streetsblog.

City Hall made the decision on Thursday to scrap the upgrades on Fordham Road — a crucial east-west corridor where bus speeds as low as four miles per hour cause non-stop misery for some 85,000 daily riders.

The Department of Transportation said in May that it would create offset bus lanes to the route, but now the city will merely repaint existing bus lanes and consider adding additional traffic enforcement cameras, officials told Streetsblog. (The route already has traffic enforcement cameras.)

If bus speeds do not improve by next summer, the city will consider further interventions, sources said.

The decision represents a major capitulation by the mayor to opponents of the plan, who were led primarily by Council Member Oswald Feliz and Belmont Business Improvement District Chairman Peter Madonia. Rep. Adriano Espaillat also privately leaned on local lawmakers to oppose the project, Streetsblog reported.

Opponents have argued that prioritizing buses along the route would increase traffic and create "economical, safety, health, and environmental concerns," citing city traffic studies showing some spillover onto local side streets.

One official familiar with City Hall's decision to forego the improvements characterized it as a political calculation by Mayor Adams — one that will hurt public transit riders.

"It's sickening to know that politicking is going to keep blue-collar people from having the transit system that they deserve," the official said.

"The mayor's realized that supporting this won't help his cause, because the people who want this aren't necessarily his supporters and backers, whereas the people who don't want this are the people who are going to finance his reelection."

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation officially confirmed that the Adams administration was backing down.

"In response to feedback from community leaders, we are repainting curbside bus lanes and continuing automated bus lane enforcement," said DOT spokesperson Mona Bruno. "After painting is completed, NYPD will conduct heightened bus lane enforcement. Next summer, we will review the results of these measures and evaluate whether additional treatments are necessary."

The MTA offered no comment.

The capitulation on Fordham Road is the latest episode in which the Adams administration has delayed or watered down transportation projects across the city in deference to local businesses or politicians.

Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum called it a "betrayal."

"Letting influential suburbanites dictate policy for the Bronx when 70 percent of people on Fordham support a busway and 86 percent of Fordham shoppers arrive by walking, bus, or train is a disgrace," she said in a statement. "Worse than blocking New York's most important bus project, the mayor cries poverty and demands austerity yet will squander tax money on what planning experts know is a useless paint job for old bus lanes just to assuage the guilt of the wealthy few who put out the hit, mocking riders' efforts to win transformative improvements and adding insult to injury.

"If bus riders can't trust Mayor Adams to improve miserable service on Fordham, the busiest bus route in New York's most bus-dependent borough, what good are any of his promises to speed up the slowest buses in the country?" she added.

Adams pledged to complete the Fordham Road plan and a host of other bus projects at a 2022 policy summit with the MTA.

“We will work closely with communities every step of the way to take these much-needed, bold steps together,” Adams said after the summit.

The Adams administration was required under city law to install 20 miles of new bus lanes last year — a goal the city missed. This year, the benchmark is 30 miles.

This is a developing story. It will be updated later today.