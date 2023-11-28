A ‘Giving Tuesday’ Streetsblog Primer

All this month, we'll be asking our loyal readers to dig deep and donate to Streetsblog to help us churn out great stories about the efforts to rein in cars, redesign our streets for safety, and hold reckless car drivers accountable.

But first, let us prove to you that we're worthy of your donation. In 2023, we put last year's funding to great use with deep investigations, broader coverage and ongoing analysis, such as:

Beyond the day-to-day reporting, we'd be remiss if we didn't remind you that we put your donations to great use by unleashing investigative reporter Jesse Coburn on the Adams administration. In addition to the stories mentioned above, Coburn uncovered:

So whaddya say? Care to donate to help us keep holding the Adams administration accountable and making sure the rest of the city press corps take the livable streets movement seriously? Click below. And thanks!