A ‘Giving Tuesday’ Streetsblog Primer

Amid a debate over the supposed impact on congestion pricing among low-income drivers, Dave Colon crunched the numbers to discover that a new toll to enter the central business district of Manhattan will affect just 5,200 drivers who currently commute from homes more than one-half mile from high-speed public transit. Everyone else can save the toll by using transit.
That story followed an amazing investigation by Jesse Coburn, who revealed the inner workings of Mayor Adams's chief adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a longtime opponent of street safety initiatives. Coburn's reporting on City Hall was second to none this year, including uncovering a rogue chain of command overseen by Lewis-Martin to slow down or completely halt safety projects, as well as the Fordham Road bus lane.
Other incredible coverage this year included breaking the news that Mayor Adams no longer feels bound by the legally mandated bike/bus lane mileage requirements; Duggan's historical overview of how the city has failed residents of frequently flooded Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn; and New Jersey's plot to send a lot more cars onto Canal Street.
Beyond the day-to-day reporting, we'd be remiss if we didn't remind you that we put your donations to great use by unleashing investigative reporter Jesse Coburn on the Adams administration. In addition to the stories mentioned above, Coburn uncovered:
The new legislation follows a seven-month Streetsblog investigation that found widespread fraud involving temp tags, with car dealers abusing weak state regulations and selling paper plates illegally to drivers using them to evade accountability on the road.