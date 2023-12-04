Monday’s Headlines: Congestion Ahead Edition

We're not going to start our week with our typical ascent on our long-legged steed to criticize the Times for its flawed, car-centric coverage.

In fact, we enjoyed the team reporting that Winnie Hu, Ana Ley, Stephen Castle and Christina Anderson offered in a long Sunday takeout about how successful congestion pricing has been in three major cities: London, Stockholm and Singapore.

Of course, we could quibble (whoa, Nellie, simmer down there, girl) with the paper's overall tone that congestion pricing is somehow controversial (when, indeed, bridge and tunnel tolls are not). And we would obviously point out that lines like this should not be parenthetical asides, but main thrusts: "The congestion tax ... has raised millions of dollars for building roads and highways, expanding the subway system and making other investments in public transit, city officials said." Um, that's kinda the point, not a tiny afterthought.

But like we said, the piece included solid reporting, including how New York could benefit from learning from London's mixed experience (business drivers kept on driving or switched to Ubers because their firms paid the fee or because cabs weren't properly tolled, for example).

That said, Komanoff had a two-part takedown:

the worsened road crowding would have cut travel speeds by one-fifth. Keeping traffic speeds from collapsing under the weight of 21 percent more people coming to the central area is London’s congestion charging's main triumph. 2/2 https://t.co/0eIzVFfF5j — Charles Komanoff (@Komanoff) December 3, 2023

Also, Ley and Hu's use of the term "congestion tax" is intentionally sensational. This is a toll. There are tolls everywhere. No one says, "I'm paying the Triboro Bridge tax." (That said, perhaps the Times was trying to stay ahead of the story; the Post reported that the GOP "can't wait" to turn the Democrats into "the party of congestion pricing." Of course, once everyone sees how awesome congestion pricing is, that could backfire on Republicans.)

Plus, the Paper of Record should have linked to my column from late Friday about what a terrible job our mayor is doing at championing the policy he claims to strongly support.

On the plus side, the Times didn't link to former Council Member Kathryn Freed's inaccurate, short-sighted and disjointed op-ed in the Village Sun that took the Jersey-eye view on congestion pricing.

