Monday’s Headlines: All Hail Summer Streets Edition

Summer Streets is bigger and better than ever — and New Yorkers are begging for more.
That was Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson's message in last week's Friday video and again after participating in the second of three weekends for the annual car-free event, which stretches nearly the entire length of Manhattan this year and also includes segments in other boroughs.
Clearly word of the extremely fun car-free festival is spreading with each successive week. It was even more crowded this Saturday than last, according to images Eckerson posted on X:
Summer Streets continues in Manhattan this coming Saturday August. 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus one last Saturday in Brooklyn and the Bronx on Aug. 23. Click here for more info.
In other news:
- Gothamist followed (by one minute) our coverage of the lawsuit to stop a safety project in Astoria, markings for which are already going in on 31st Street.
- A delivery van driver struck and injured a cyclist at W. 95th and Columbus. (Patch)
- CBS 2 gave air-time to inaccurate and uninformed claims from Citi Bike opponents in Bay Ridge, while Transportation Alternatives' Alexa Sledge tried to set the record street. (CBS New York via YouTube)
- The 110th Street and Central Park North subway station will soon be known as "110th Street-Malcolm X Plaza." (Patch, amNY)
- Something is up with all these double-digit subway lines. (West Side Rag, NY Post)
- Is Vickie Paladino calling for bio-swales in her district or are we overthinking this? (QNS)
- Bradley Tusk wants Lyft to implement age verification rules to stop his 15-year-old son from using Citi Bike, which has a minimum age requirement of 16. (Daily News)
- Related: The Times ran a story about teaching kids to ride bikes that didn't mention cars.
- CityLab dove into the future of England's national cycling network.
- Everything is parking: proposed Coney Island casino edition. (Brooklyn Paper)
- And finally, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes is hyping up the MTA's plan to build elevators at Smith-9th Street station (and the legislature's role funding it):