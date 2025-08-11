Monday’s Headlines: All Hail Summer Streets Edition

Summer Streets is bigger and better than ever — and New Yorkers are begging for more.

That was Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson's message in last week's Friday video and again after participating in the second of three weekends for the annual car-free event, which stretches nearly the entire length of Manhattan this year and also includes segments in other boroughs.

Clearly word of the extremely fun car-free festival is spreading with each successive week. It was even more crowded this Saturday than last, according to images Eckerson posted on X:

A #SummerStreets thread. Today I'm certain it had more attendees than last Saturday. I've been fascinated with finding a way to measure it in a simple fashion. Today I decided at 10:30 am to stop at 66th Street. In this shot, in 53 seconds roughly 250 users are in frame (both… pic.twitter.com/YoKVDfgsgQ — Streetfilms (Now 1,118+ films!) (@Streetfilms) August 9, 2025

Then I ventured to 79th st using a side view the next cycle. 171 users in 30 seconds go by (both sides, including children, dogs not counted). Just really tremendous numbers of people loving Summer Streets. @NYC_DOT @StreetsblogNYC @Komanoff @chabot_jackson pic.twitter.com/aLZCQRSqrr — Streetfilms (Now 1,118+ films!) (@Streetfilms) August 9, 2025

Summer Streets continues in Manhattan this coming Saturday August. 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus one last Saturday in Brooklyn and the Bronx on Aug. 23. Click here for more info.

