Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

New Year’s Headlines: New Mayor Edition

Happy New Mayor! Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on January 1, 2026

Original photo: A Drew Gardner

Happy New Mayor!

Zohran Mamdani took the oath of office early on Thursday after a very full day of major interest to Streetsblog readers.

He named a Deputy Mayor for Operations, Julia Kemper, news of which the Daily News broke.

And, hours later, he named Mike Flynn as the new Department of Transportation commissioner, the second-most-important job in city government. Streetsblog got the official confirmation, but Gothamist, amNY and the Daily News had been sniffing around all day.

Both picks were well received, which means we can add a day to our Mamdani disappointment counter:

Day 1: Good.

In his brief remarks on a glitchy livestream, the mayor cited transit at the very top, owing partly to his commitment to public transit but also the location of the swearing in — in the old City Hall subway station.

He then let Flynn share center stage ... at his own inauguration, evidence that Mamdani might be the real deal:

Mike Flynn was officially announced at Mamdani's inauguration.Pool photo

In other news:

  • Meet the most-delayed subway lines. (NY Post)
  • A kid was hurt in a new fare gate, which the Post will play to the hilt.

We'll be back tomorrow with full news and the final results of our year-in-review votes and more tributes to our donors during our December fundraising drive (there's still time to contribute!):

Please donate.Click here to donate.

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.

If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out.

Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

DOT

Confirmed! Mamdani Picks Mike Flynn for DOT Commissioner — And Put Him Center Stage at his Swearing In

Flynn worked at DOT from 2005 to 2014 on pedestrian and bike projects and capital planning.

December 31, 2025
Opinion

Wednesday’s Headlines: 2nd-Most Important Job Edition

When will Mayor-Elect Mamdani name a DOT commissioner? Plus other news.

December 31, 2025
Year In Review

The Year in Mamdani: The Incoming Mayor Was on the Streetsblog Beat in 2025

These are the transportation policy highlights of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's improbable 2025 run for City Hall.

December 31, 2025
Parks

Danger Ahead: City To Let Car Drivers Reoccupy Forest Park Next Week

Freedom Drive will no longer be free from drivers.

December 30, 2025
Streetsies 2025

Streetsies 2025: The Losers of the Year

If you want to talk about losers, this year had 'em in bunches. Hate-vote for your favorite!

December 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Going in Style Edition

Kudos to an old nemesis ... and other news.

December 30, 2025
See all posts