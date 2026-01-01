New Year’s Headlines: New Mayor Edition

Happy New Mayor!

Zohran Mamdani took the oath of office early on Thursday after a very full day of major interest to Streetsblog readers.

He named a Deputy Mayor for Operations, Julia Kemper, news of which the Daily News broke.

And, hours later, he named Mike Flynn as the new Department of Transportation commissioner, the second-most-important job in city government. Streetsblog got the official confirmation, but Gothamist, amNY and the Daily News had been sniffing around all day.

Both picks were well received, which means we can add a day to our Mamdani disappointment counter:

Day 1: Good.

In his brief remarks on a glitchy livestream, the mayor cited transit at the very top, owing partly to his commitment to public transit but also the location of the swearing in — in the old City Hall subway station.

He then let Flynn share center stage ... at his own inauguration, evidence that Mamdani might be the real deal:

Mike Flynn was officially announced at Mamdani's inauguration. Pool photo

In other news:

Meet the most-delayed subway lines. ( NY Post

A kid was hurt in a new fare gate, which the Post will play to the hilt.

We'll be back tomorrow with full news and the final results of our year-in-review votes and more tributes to our donors during our December fundraising drive (there's still time to contribute!):