Thursday’s Headlines: Award Season Begins Edition

Forgive us if we get right to the news today, but tonight is a big night for all of us at Streetsblog: We’re finalists for a Deadline Club Award, thanks to Jesse Coburn’s “Moped King” investigation, and subsequent follow-ups by Sophia Lebowitz and yours truly. (Not to brag, but the series has already been honored this year by the New York Press Club.)

I’ll be on hand at the Harvard Club — if they let me in with my Ardsley High School sweatshirt — to, hopefully, hoist the famed Rube Goldberg-designed “dead line” trophy.

Last year, we won one for video news reporting, so hope springs eternal. Check this space tomorrow to find out how we did.

In other news: