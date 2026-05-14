Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Award Season Begins Edition

Will we win a prestigious award tonight? Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on May 14, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: Award Season Begins Edition
Here's our award on the subway after the Harvard Club gala last year. File art

Forgive us if we get right to the news today, but tonight is a big night for all of us at Streetsblog: We’re finalists for a Deadline Club Award, thanks to Jesse Coburn’s “Moped King” investigation, and subsequent follow-ups by Sophia Lebowitz and yours truly. (Not to brag, but the series has already been honored this year by the New York Press Club.)

I’ll be on hand at the Harvard Club — if they let me in with my Ardsley High School sweatshirt — to, hopefully, hoist the famed Rube Goldberg-designed “dead line” trophy.

Last year, we won one for video news reporting, so hope springs eternal. Check this space tomorrow to find out how we did.

In other news:

  • Can we not jinx the Knicks — or the World Cup — just yet, Gothamist?
  • It’s almost hilarious that the Post doesn’t care at all about the fact that there really is a car with fake California vanity plates speeding all over town — no, the tabloid would rather score an easy layup on the city’s speed camera program.
  • The NYPD continued its policy of crushing illegal mopeds, but Mayor Mamdani did not, like his predecessor, join the sadistic photo-op. Now do, cars, Commissioner Tisch. (NY Post)
  • The best budget story of the day was amNY‘s look at the Department of Transportation agenda. We’re still digging into it because it’s not as straightforward as it appears.
  • Don’t miss our story about the latest bike boulevard that the DOT revealed last night in Queens.
  • Microtransit appears doomed in Jersey City. (Gothamist)
  • Lots of outlets covered Mayor Mamdani’s proposed Broadway bus lane in Queens that will help LaGuardia-bound travelers. (NYDN, Streetsblog, amNY)
  • Is there really going to be an LIRR strike? Gothamist preps, while QNS worries about the Subway Series. The Daily News played it straight. The Times did an explainer.
  • StreetopiaUWS is hosting an all-ages bike ride on Saturday in support of the proposed protected bike lane on W. 72nd Street.
  • Outdoor dining remains in trouble. (NY Post)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Flatbush

Bklyn Biz Group Asks Mamdani to Extend Flatbush Ave. Bus Lane South

May 14, 2026
NYPD

Staten Islanders Describe Alarming Encounters with Super-Speeding Cop James Giovansanti

May 14, 2026
NYPD

Can’t ‘Beat’ This: Thousands of Cops Will Be Out Of Cars And On Foot Patrol This Summer

May 14, 2026
Bike Boulevards

Mamdani Will Extend Astoria Bike Boulevard East into Woodside

May 13, 2026
bus lanes

Ahead of World Cup, Mamdani Unveils Plan to Speed Up Buses From LaGuardia Airport

May 13, 2026
See all posts