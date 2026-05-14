Can’t ‘Beat’ This: Thousands of Cops Will Be Out Of Cars And On Foot Patrol This Summer
The NYPD will double the number of officers on foot posts this summer — evidence that the NYPD is starting to see the benefit of cops on the beat and not just driving around.
12:03 AM EDT on May 14, 2026
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 after successful stints at NY Focus and the New York Times. He is covering law enforcement.
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