Wednesday’s Headlines: Covering the Craziness Edition

Our reporters spent most of last night covering a full-on bikelash hurricane, as Community Board 7 on Manhattan’s Upper West Side heard from plenty of barely hinged people opposed to the W. 72nd Street bike lane, and Community Boards, 6, 8 and 9 in Brooklyn debated the Department of Transportation’s plan for Grand Army Plaza.

At both meetings, anyone in favor of street safety designs was derided as shills of “the bike lobby” rather than people who might simply want their neighborhood to be less oppressed by the congestion, violence and pollution of the car.

They were also depicted as interlopers from outside of the neighborhood and therefore people who should not be allowed to express an opinion — which was an odd thing to hear given that a member of a community board on the East Side showed up at the Upper West Side meeting to offer his opposition to a bike lane in someone else’s neighborhood.

Sophia Lebowitz has full coverage of the Upper West Side board’s ultimate vote in favor of the project, and Dave Colon is digging a bit deeper on what he heard at the Grand Army Plaza meeting, so stay tuned.

In other news: