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Breaking: Drivers Crash In Brooklyn, Injuring Three People Standing On A Sidewalk

The crash was at the corner of Park and Nostrand avenues on Sunday night.
10:52 PM EDT on August 2, 2026
Breaking: Drivers Crash In Brooklyn, Injuring Three People Standing On A Sidewalk
This is one of the two cars involved in Sunday's crash. Inset pictures show the abandoned scooter and baby carriage. Photos: Emily Lipton

Two drivers collided in central Brooklyn on Sunday night, and one of the drivers ended up smashing into a building, striking and injuring members of a family that had been standing on a sidewalk.

Only preliminary information was available about the 9:10 p.m. crash at the corner of Park and Nostrand avenues on the border of South Williamsburg and Bedford-Stuyvesant. After the crash, the corner was littered with a smashed up fence, a child’s kick scooter and a baby stroller.

The NYPD could not confirm injuries, but Williamsburg News reported that two cars had collided, and one struck and injured a mother and her two kids were struck, with one in critical condition. One of the cars was a Fisker Ocean SUV with TLC plates — its record includes a red-light ticket earlier this year and a speeding ticket last year.

Photo: Emily Lipstein

“We should have more speed cameras and even more speed bumps to slow down drivers,” said Monie Love, home health aide in the neighborhood. “I mean, it’s a school zone so it’s for the safety of the children. And here’s this family hurt just on the sidewalk.”

Sunday’s crash is just two blocks south of where a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a bus driver in May.

Nostrand Avenue is a known danger strip because of several long blocks. Last year, there were 62 reported crashes just on the short stretch between Flushing and DeKalb avenues, according to city stats, injuring 30 people.

Park Avenue is no safer. Over the same period, a similarly short stretch between Tompkins and Classon avenues was the site of 69 reported crashes, which injured 31 people, according to city statistics.

Some residents of the community have previously opposed safety measures on the neighborhood’s streets.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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Photo of Emily Lipstein
Emily Lipstein
Emily Lipstein is the Engagement Editor at Streetsblog. You'll find her biking in the Rockaways or at home in Brooklyn with her cats.

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