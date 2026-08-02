Two drivers collided in central Brooklyn on Sunday night, and one of the drivers ended up smashing into a building, striking and injuring members of a family that had been standing on a sidewalk.

Only preliminary information was available about the 9:10 p.m. crash at the corner of Park and Nostrand avenues on the border of South Williamsburg and Bedford-Stuyvesant. After the crash, the corner was littered with a smashed up fence, a child’s kick scooter and a baby stroller.

The NYPD could not confirm injuries, but Williamsburg News reported that two cars had collided, and one struck and injured a mother and her two kids were struck, with one in critical condition. One of the cars was a Fisker Ocean SUV with TLC plates — its record includes a red-light ticket earlier this year and a speeding ticket last year.

Photo: Emily Lipstein

“We should have more speed cameras and even more speed bumps to slow down drivers,” said Monie Love, home health aide in the neighborhood. “I mean, it’s a school zone so it’s for the safety of the children. And here’s this family hurt just on the sidewalk.”

Sunday’s crash is just two blocks south of where a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a bus driver in May.

Nostrand Avenue is a known danger strip because of several long blocks. Last year, there were 62 reported crashes just on the short stretch between Flushing and DeKalb avenues, , injuring 30 people.

Park Avenue is no safer. Over the same period, a similarly short stretch between Tompkins and Classon avenues was the site of 69 reported crashes, which injured 31 people, .

Some residents of the community have previously opposed safety measures on the neighborhood’s streets.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.