AG Tish James Issues Promised Consumer Alert on Illegal E-Motos
Purchasers and businesses will no longer be able to pretend that they didn't know that these devices are illegal.
By Gersh Kuntzman and Sophia Lebowitz
2:15 PM EDT on July 31, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
Before joining Streetsblog, Sophia Lebowitz was a filmmaker and journalist covering transportation and culture in New York City.
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