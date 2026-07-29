E-Moto Rider Killed on Centre Street in Heart of Civic Manhattan

The rider of an illegal motor-bike was killed on Wednesday morning on Centre Street in Lower Manhattan outside of the protected bike lane that conveys cyclists northbound from the Brooklyn Bridge path.

A reporter on the scene found the rider of a Deepower e-moto — an illegal electric bike weighing 103 pounds and carrying a 1,500-watt motor — lying just north of Chambers Street in the roadway surrounded by an enormous pool of blood.

The car involved in the 8:50 a.m. crash was a bit further up the road. The driver, 40, was being interviewed by police. The record on the car includes three speed-camera tickets since 2024.

The e-moto rider, 17, was outside of the bike lane — though it is illegal for such vehicles to use city bike lanes (but also the roadways). The segment of Centre Street north of Chambers, where the driver and e-moto rider were sharing space, is exceptionally narrow and is often filled with parked cars, narrowing the space further.

The rider of the e-moto was covered with a sheet. This view is looking left from the Dinkins Municipal Building. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

But there were no illegally parked cars at the scene of the crash on Wednesday.

The Deepower e-moto is marketed as “legal,” but it has a 30 mph top speed, which is not legal.

“Feel the rush, legally,” the company website states. The FAQ page of that website gives detailed instructions on how to make the illegal two-wheeler even faster:

According to the NYPD, 16 motorcyclists have been killed in crashes this year, up from 10 over the same period last year.

In the wake of the crash, activists and politicians blasted e-moto companies for marketing their products as legal. Ben Furnas of Transportation Alternatives called on state officials to prevent vendors from selling these products in New York State.

“No one should be able to buy an illegal high-speed device on the internet and have it shipped to New York,” he said in a statement. “These devices are a threat to everyone — regardless of whether you’re riding on one yourself or walking or biking near one.

“Now, another New Yorker is dead. Attorney General Letitia James can show leadership by issuing a consumer alert to warn New Yorkers before another life is lost on our streets. New Yorkers deserve to know if what they’re trying to buy is illegal and dangerous.”

The reference to James is apt; her counterpart in California issued just such an alert, prompting Amazon to stop shipping such illegal two-wheelers to California customers. Locally, pols have called on James to do the same thing, as Streetsblog reported.

Council Member Shaun Abreu of Harlem echoed that.

This morning, a young rider of an e-moto was killed in Lower Manhattan. These devices are falsely marketed as ‘legal’ despite hitting 30 mph. My heart aches for this family. We have to get these dangerous devices off our roads before more New Yorkers are hurt or killed. https://t.co/FFXOQEMTPt — Shaun Abreu (@ShaunAbreu) July 29, 2026

Activists will gather at the Municipal Building at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to call for the end the sale of illegal high-speed devices. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is expected to attend.