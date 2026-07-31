Friday Video: Streetfilms on What Makes a Good ‘Neighborhood’ Street
Award-winning video journalist Clarence Eckerson Jr. revisits Donald Appleyard's famous finding about livable streets as he turns his attention to one thing New York learned during the pandemic.
12:00 AM EDT on July 31, 2026
Clarence Eckerson Jr. is the Director of Video Production for NYCSR's StreetFilms and producer of bikeTV. He loves the color purple, chocolate chip cookies, and enjoys walking, biking, and taking transit. He has never owned a driver's license.
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