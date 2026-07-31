Skip to content
Safety

Friday Video: Streetfilms on What Makes a Good ‘Neighborhood’ Street

Award-winning video journalist Clarence Eckerson Jr. revisits Donald Appleyard's famous finding about livable streets as he turns his attention to one thing New York learned during the pandemic.
12:00 AM EDT on July 31, 2026
Friday Video: Streetfilms on What Makes a Good ‘Neighborhood’ Street
A scene from Clarence Eckerson Jr.'s "Close Encounters of the 34th Avenue Kind."

Donald Appleyard’s Livable Streets research revolutionized how we look at streets, traffic, and the lives of people beyond the edges of the curb. His San Francisco studies revealed the hidden harms of cars and a simple but radical truth: the more fast-moving traffic on a street, the less life happened on it — fewer friendships, weaker ties to neighbors, less sense of the street as shared, home territory rather than just a conduit for cars.

Donald Appleyard

He gave people a way to measure something that had always been felt but never quantified — that a street is not just a street, but a place for people and their daily social lives. That insight is the thread running through everything: traffic calming, complete streets, bike lanes, pedestrian plazas — all of which were inspired by works such as Livable Streets.

Tragically, Appleyard was killed by a speeding, drunk driver a year after Livable Streets was published in 1981 — the book was never reprinted. His son, Bruce Appleyard, who was hit by a car driver and nearly killed at age 4, was just 17 when his father died. Decades later, in his father’s warmth and caring spirit, Bruce carried the torch forward, updating and expanding the original into Livable Streets 2.0.

Today’s Friday video offers an Appleyard-focused clip from Streetfilms’s forthcoming documentary on the city’s best open street, “Close Encounters of the 34th Avenue Kind,” which will have screenings all over town soon. (Stay updated by clicking here.)

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Clarence Eckerson Jr. is the Director of Video Production for NYCSR's StreetFilms and producer of bikeTV. He loves the color purple, chocolate chip cookies, and enjoys walking, biking, and taking transit. He has never owned a driver's license.

Read More:

Complete Streets | Friday Video | Livable Streets | Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Illegal E-Motos

Quick Change: E-Moto Maker Altered Website After Fatal Crash

July 31, 2026
DOT

Eyes on the Street: It Is Time For Kent Avenue To Be Car-Free

July 31, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: ‘Critical Parking’ for Cops Edition

July 31, 2026
Safety

Attorney General James To Act On Illegal E-Motos After Latest Fatal Crash

July 30, 2026
MTA

Q and A: New MTA Board Member Janette Sadik-Khan Yaps With Streetsblog

July 30, 2026
See all posts