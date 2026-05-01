School Bus Driver Kills Nine-Year-Old Boy in South Williamsburg

A school bus driver struck and killed a 9-year-old boy in the Hasidic section of South Williamsburg on Friday morning, police said.

The driver was turning left from Lee Avenue onto Lorimer Street just after 8 a.m. when he fatally struck the boy crossing the street, an NYPD spokesman said.

Further details were not yet available and NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation squad is investigated, the spokesman said.

The crash occurred exactly one week after drivers in the very same area struck and injured three pre-teens — two on foot, one on a kick scooter — in the span of four hours last Friday.

The driver was turning left from Lee Avenue onto Lorimer Street when he struck the young New Yorker. Photo: Emily Lipstein

South Williamsburg is one of the most dangerous places to be a pedestrian. Last year, for example, 78 pedestrians were injured in just the small segment of the neighborhood bounded roughly by Broadway, Park Avenue and Kent Avenue.

In a neighborhood with large family sizes, many of the injured are children. But neighborhood leaders have long fought efforts by the Department of Transportation to make roadways safer, even after a 10-year-old girl was killed by an impatient driver.

More recently, neighborhood leaders fought installation of a protected bike lane on Bedford Avenue, convincing the Adams administration to remove three blocks of it. The roadway has been less safe as a result.

DOT also just repaved the five-way intersection of Lee Avenue, Lorimer Street and Wallabout Street, and had not repainted crosswalks and other street markings.

With Emily Lipstein and Gersh Kuntzman