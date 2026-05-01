School Bus Driver Kills Nine-Year-Old Boy in South Williamsburg
A school bus driver struck and killed a 9-year-old boy in the Hasidic section of South Williamsburg on Friday morning, police said.
By David Meyer
11:05 AM EDT on May 1, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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Carnage | Children | Safety | School Buses | Williamsburg
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