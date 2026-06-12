Friday’s Headlines: Kids on Bikes Edition

Hey, teens, wouldn’t you like a discount on Citi Bike membership?

The answer is, obviously, yes, given that an annual membership for the city’s privately operated bike-share system is $239 per year — expensive for many, but prohibitive for teenagers or college students.

That’s why Council Member Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan) and Transportation Alternatives are pushing a legislative package to give a discount for public school students aged 16 or older, for residents over 64, and for students at the City University of New York. (The first bill is sponsored by Council Member Farah Louis, Democrat of Brooklyn; the other two by Marte.)

A separate bill by Council Member Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) would peg the price of an hour on an e-bike and two hours on classic bikes to the subway fare.

“Citi Bike can’t just be for people who can afford another expensive monthly bill,” Marte told Streetsblog. “Students, CUNY students, and seniors need affordable ways to get around this city, too. If we want bike share to be part of our transportation system, then we must make sure New Yorkers can actually use it.”

Marte will champion the package with a bike ride from Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza to City Hall Park, where advocates, students, seniors, and elected officials will rally. The ride starts at 11 a.m.

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