Friday’s Headlines: Kids on Bikes Edition
Should students, kids and seniors get Citi Bike discounts? Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on June 12, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
Department of Trucks: Brooklynites Beg for Relief on Third Ave. as Safety Redesign Stalls
The city is moving full speed ahead on truck routes as safety redesigns remain a distant dream.
June 12, 2026
OPINION: G Train Riders Deserve Better Buses During Ongoing Shutdowns
Transit riders deserve better than the subpar shuttle bus service the MTA provides to fill the gap during recurring G train disruptions.
June 12, 2026
Goooooallllll! Mamdani Releases Full Watch Party List As World Cup Kicks Off Today
Just one hour before the kickoff for the 2026 World Cup, the Mamdani administration finally released the full list of more than 100 free watch parties to celebrate the world’s game in all five boroughs.
June 11, 2026
Nearly Every NY-12 Candidate Supports the 72nd St. Bike Lane
Most of the contenders agree: Bike lanes are beneficial.
June 11, 2026
View From The Bridge: Divert Cars From Gowanus With a Low-Traffic Neighborhood Plan
A car-free bridge? Nice, but how about a more coordinated traffic-calming for the booming residential community?
June 11, 2026