Pride Protected: LGBTQ Groups Thwart Cop Security Cordon Plan For Washington Square Park
A celebration with a history rooted in pushing back on police abuse won't be subject to it this year.
By Emily Smith
7:56 PM EDT on June 12, 2026
Emily Smith is a graduate student at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY and a member of the Streetsblog Summer Specialist Class of 2026.
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NYPD | Public Space | Security
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