Goooooallllll! Mamdani Releases Full Watch Party List As World Cup Kicks Off Today
Just one hour before the kickoff for the 2026 World Cup, the Mamdani administration finally released the full list of more than 100 free watch parties to celebrate the world’s game in all five boroughs.
By Streetsblog
3:01 PM EDT on June 11, 2026
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