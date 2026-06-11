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World Cup 2026

Goooooallllll! Mamdani Releases Full Watch Party List As World Cup Kicks Off Today

Just one hour before the kickoff for the 2026 World Cup, the Mamdani administration finally released the full list of more than 100 free watch parties to celebrate the world’s game in all five boroughs.
3:01 PM EDT on June 11, 2026
Goooooallllll! Mamdani Releases Full Watch Party List As World Cup Kicks Off Today
Mayor Mamdani showed off the World Cup Trophy at the American Museum of Natural History earlier this month. Now, he's showing off his watch party list. Photo: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

Just one hour before the kickoff for the 2026 World Cup, the Mamdani administration finally released the full list of more than 100 free watch parties to celebrate the world’s game in all five boroughs.

The first ones are going on as we type this at Maimonides Park in Coney Island; Pilot House Bar & Grill in the Rockaway; at the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing; at the  Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and along Paseo Park in Jackson Heights.

But here are the remaining opportunities to watch your favorite team for free in various city’s parks, plazas, marketplaces and theaters.

All match days
La Marqueta Market, East Harlem, Manhattan (during market hours)
Essex Market, Lower East Side, Manhattan.
Moore Street Market, Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

June 15 (dance at 5 p.m.; Saudi Arabia v. Uruguay at 6 p.m.)
Duane Joseph Plaza (Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue), Brooklyn.

June 19
Brooklyn Borough Hall, Downtown Brooklyn.

June 23 (dance at 3 p.m.; England v. Ghana at 4 p.m.)
Lou Gehrig Plaza (East 161st Street from Walton Ave to Grand Concourse), The Bronx.

June 24 (dance at 5 p.m.; Scotland vs Brazil at 6 p.m.)
Fordham Plaza (Park Avenue and Fordham Road), The Bronx.

June 25
Bush Terminal, Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

June 26
SummerStage, Central Park.

June 27
United Palace, Washington Heights.

July 9
Pilot House Bar & Grill, Averne.

July 10
Pilot House Bar & Grill, Averne.

July 11
Maimonides Park, Coney Island.
Pilot House Bar & Grill, Averne, NY.
Queens Botanical Garden, Flushing

July 15
161st Street between Grand Concourse and Jerome Avenue. 

July 19 (the final)
Queens Borough Hall, Kew Garden.
MoMA PS1, Long Island City.
Midland Beach, Staten Island.
Central Park (ticketed)

The release of the list came after the NYPD raised issues with public watch parties that had been planned for a number of open streets. After an initial slate was canceled, Mayor Mamdani said the city would still go ahead with many public events, some of which have been previously announced.

Today’s announcement is the final push to make sure that every New Yorker has a front row seat at this historic celebration,” the mayor said in a statement.

“This summer, we’re bringing the people’s game directly to the people,” he said. “From public markets to beaches and parks, we’re turning our city’s public spaces into places where New Yorkers can get together, share a meal, see music and watch the world’s game.”

All details of the city’s World Cup events can be found here. 

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