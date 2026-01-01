Skip to Content
Carnage

New Year, Same Carnage: One Killed, Another Badly Hurt, By Hit-and-Run Driver in Queens

The driver of an SUV struck two men in Queens early on New Year's Day and kept on driving even as one of the men died and the other was gravely injured.

9:02 AM EST on January 1, 2026

File photo: Dave Colon

The driver of an SUV struck two men in Queens early on New Year's Day and kept on driving even as one of the men died and the other was gravely injured, police and a local politician said.

The NYPD offered only sparse preliminary information: The victims, in their 20s, were on 37th Avenue and crossing 102nd Street in Corona just after 4:05 a.m. when the driver of a white SUV struck both pedestrians as he drove southbound on 102nd Street.

One man, whose age and name were not immediately released, died on the scene. His companion, 24, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV did not stop. Cops said the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear if the victim is the first road fatality of 2026. There are roughly 230 reported crashes in New York City every day. On New Year's Day 2025, there were 184 reported crashes, injuring eight cyclists, nine pedestrians and 98 motorists, according to city data.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

