New Year, Same Carnage: One Killed, Another Badly Hurt, By Hit-and-Run Driver in Queens

The driver of an SUV struck two men in Queens early on New Year's Day and kept on driving even as one of the men died and the other was gravely injured, police and a local politician said.

The NYPD offered only sparse preliminary information: The victims, in their 20s, were on 37th Avenue and crossing 102nd Street in Corona just after 4:05 a.m. when the driver of a white SUV struck both pedestrians as he drove southbound on 102nd Street.

Heartbreaking news early this new year. Two young men were struck by an SUV at 102nd Street and 37th Avenue early this morning. One has died and the other is in critical condition.



The driver fled the scene and the matter is under investigation.

One man, whose age and name were not immediately released, died on the scene. His companion, 24, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV did not stop. Cops said the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear if the victim is the first road fatality of 2026. There are roughly 230 reported crashes in New York City every day. On New Year's Day 2025, there were 184 reported crashes, injuring eight cyclists, nine pedestrians and 98 motorists, according to city data.

