Friday’s Headlines: A Very Streetsblog Inaugural Edition

They'll inaugurate in poetry, but he'll govern in prose.

Mayor Mamdani's ceremonial inauguration on Thursday — where Streetsblog provided part-team coverage — was a magnificent balance of soaring Socialist rhetoric from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and straightforward talk of competency and sleeve-rolling from the 112th mayor.

"I know there are some who view this administration with distrust or disdain, or who see politics as permanently broken. And while only action can change minds, I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor," Mamdani said in one of the main takeaways.

He only complained about the "wealthy" once, but peppered his speech with a call for good governance for everyone, from those living in the street to those 85 floors up in a penthouse. (The Times and Hell Gate had a similar take.)

"In writing this address, I have been told that this is the occasion to reset expectations, that I should use this opportunity to encourage the people of New York to ask for little and expect even less. I will do no such thing," he said. "The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations."

But he also laid out a vision — one that referenced Sanders's speech, which called Mamdani's call for affordable housing, free childcare and transit that works anything but "radical."

"We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe," Mamdani said. "I was elected as a Democratic socialist and I will govern as a Democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical. As the great Senator from Vermont once said: 'What’s radical is a system which gives so much to so few and denies so many people the basic necessities of life.'"

It was cold.

It was an inspiring speech, albeit about four hours after reporters were admitted to the media pen, where we waited in the cold for the warm rhetoric to follow.

But it was worth the wait, because after the speeches, we buttonholed both the new Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn and his Department of Consumer and Worker Protection counterpart, Sam Levine, who graciously answered Streetsblog's questions (and made news that appears on our homepage today). Here's a photo of some of the action:

Streetsblog's part-team coverage (Gersh Kuntzman unpictured) and new DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

The successful inauguration, and the good answers from two commissioners, allows us to roll out our Mamdani count-up clock, which we beta-tested yesterday, but is now ready to go live:

The first day: Good.

Of course, no inauguration is complete without a shot ...

Mamdani is back at City Hall, serving hot chocolate to the city events staff who are braking down the inauguration set-up in the cold. (Real feel 12!) pic.twitter.com/CyIDtaSBKw — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) January 1, 2026

... and a chaser:

NYC Mayor Mamdani is serving hot chocolate to DCAS workers who cleaned up the inauguration.



But they’ve run out of hot chocolate because the Room 9 reporters drank some of the hot chocolate earlier without realizing who it was for. Oops. pic.twitter.com/Bw4gWADXXd — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) January 2, 2026

And Ross Barkan started the year by pissing us off by evoking the specter of Mamdani as a driver:

Well, there's a New York City mayor now who has driven my 2013 Hyundai Elantra. For the record, Zohran was a good driver. Took the car and drove the canvassers to their shifts all across southern Brooklyn. — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) January 1, 2026

In other news:

