Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: A Very Streetsblog Inaugural Edition

Mayor Mamdani will govern in prose, thank you very much. Plus other non-inauguration news.

12:01 AM EST on January 2, 2026

The 111th (or 112th?) mayor and the First Lady.

|Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

They'll inaugurate in poetry, but he'll govern in prose.

Mayor Mamdani's ceremonial inauguration on Thursday — where Streetsblog provided part-team coverage — was a magnificent balance of soaring Socialist rhetoric from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and straightforward talk of competency and sleeve-rolling from the 112th mayor.

"I know there are some who view this administration with distrust or disdain, or who see politics as permanently broken. And while only action can change minds, I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor," Mamdani said in one of the main takeaways.

He only complained about the "wealthy" once, but peppered his speech with a call for good governance for everyone, from those living in the street to those 85 floors up in a penthouse. (The Times and Hell Gate had a similar take.)

"In writing this address, I have been told that this is the occasion to reset expectations, that I should use this opportunity to encourage the people of New York to ask for little and expect even less. I will do no such thing," he said. "The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations."

But he also laid out a vision — one that referenced Sanders's speech, which called Mamdani's call for affordable housing, free childcare and transit that works anything but "radical."

"We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe," Mamdani said. "I was elected as a Democratic socialist and I will govern as a Democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical. As the great Senator from Vermont once said: 'What’s radical is a system which gives so much to so few and denies so many people the basic necessities of life.'"

It was cold.

It was an inspiring speech, albeit about four hours after reporters were admitted to the media pen, where we waited in the cold for the warm rhetoric to follow.

But it was worth the wait, because after the speeches, we buttonholed both the new Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn and his Department of Consumer and Worker Protection counterpart, Sam Levine, who graciously answered Streetsblog's questions (and made news that appears on our homepage today). Here's a photo of some of the action:

Streetsblog's part-team coverage (Gersh Kuntzman unpictured) and new DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn.Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

The successful inauguration, and the good answers from two commissioners, allows us to roll out our Mamdani count-up clock, which we beta-tested yesterday, but is now ready to go live:

The first day: Good.

Of course, no inauguration is complete without a shot ...

... and a chaser:

And Ross Barkan started the year by pissing us off by evoking the specter of Mamdani as a driver:

In other news:

  • The one-year anniversary of New York's successful congestion toll is on Monday, but Gothamist got the jump on the year-in-review story (our look back will roll out next week).
  • Road rage leads to a killing in the Bronx. (NYDN)
  • Like Streetsblog, the Post covered the first hit-and-run fatality of the year.
  • Though it's now 2026, you should still read some of our year-in-review coverage — if only because you still have a few hours to vote for the best Mamdani moment of 2025. And to recap other "Streetsie" Award winners: Congestion pricing was your "best project" of the year; two videos, one about the Williamsburg Bridge and the other featuring me smoking a doobie in a bike lane, tied for your favorite videos of the year; Baruch and Rafe Herzfeld were your advocates of the year; and your greatest "failure" of the year was DOT's flawed daylighting study.
  • Our December donation drive was exceptionally successful thanks to two things: An enormously generous readership hungry to make sure that we can continue to provide great reporting all year long and one of the great donation drive merch offerings ever: A laminated (and fake!) Streetsblog parking placard with which you can mock the car-owning elite. If you regret not getting one, we'll keep the donation window open a bit longer. And now, let us honor the donors from the past few days:
    • Thanks, Matthew!
    • Thanks, Aaron!
    • Thanks, Ryan!
    • Thanks, Timothy!
    • Thanks, Ayla!
    • Thanks, Betty Lou!
    • Thanks, Matt!
    • Thanks, Brian!
    • Thanks, John!
    • Thanks, Mike L.!
    • Thanks, Luis!
    • Thanks, Sonny!
    • Thanks, Stephen!
    • Thanks, Fred!
    • Thanks, Niles and Amie!
    • Thanks, Ivan!
    • Thanks, Juan!
    • Thanks, Michael D.!
    • Thanks, Steven!
    • Thanks, Sheilah H.!
    • Thanks, Bob!
    • Thanks, Aaron D.!
    • Thanks, Thomas L.!
    • Thanks, Brandon!
    • Thanks, Jennifer!
    • Thanks, Lawrence!
    • Thanks, Eric!
    • Thanks, William!
    • Thanks, Brian!
    • Thanks, Peter L.!
    • Thanks, Colin!
    • Thanks, Joanna!
    • Thanks, Michael G.!
    • Thanks, Bruce!
    • Thanks, Devon!
    • Thanks, Michael H.!
    • Thanks, Nathan!
    • Thanks, Mary Beth!
    • Thanks, Peter H.!
    • Thanks, Jermaine!

And eight of you qualified for placards! Amazing and much-appreciated.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

DOT

In With Flynn: New DOT Commissioner Wants To Be ‘Bolder, More Ambitious’

Up close and personal with the 46-year-old native New Yorker and Met fan who wants to carry out Mayor Mamdani's vision for transportation.

January 2, 2026
Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

Mamdani Commissioner Pledges to Hold App Companies Accountable for Road Safety

DCWP Commissioner Sam Levine pledged to crack down on app companies that pressure delivery workers to use e-bikes and cars recklessly.

January 2, 2026
Carnage

New Year, Same Carnage: One Killed, Another Badly Hurt, By Hit-and-Run Driver in Queens

The driver of an SUV struck two men in Queens early on New Year's Day and kept on driving even as one of the men died and the other was gravely injured.

January 1, 2026
Today's Headlines

New Year’s Headlines: New Mayor Edition

Happy New Mayor! Plus other news.

January 1, 2026
DOT

Mamdani Picks Mike Flynn for DOT Commissioner — And Put Him Center Stage at his Swearing In

Flynn worked at DOT from 2005 to 2014 on pedestrian and bike projects and capital planning.

December 31, 2025
Opinion

Wednesday’s Headlines: 2nd-Most Important Job Edition

When will Mayor-Elect Mamdani name a DOT commissioner? Plus other news.

December 31, 2025
See all posts