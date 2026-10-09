Friday’s Headlines: ‘Bedford? Bedford?’ Edition

Frozen since April 24.

You may have noticed that Streetsblog’s trademarked “Mamdani-O-Meter” has been frozen at zero — as in zero days since Mayor Mamdani last disappointed the livable streets movement — for weeks now. We did that to protest his failure to restore protection to the three lanes of Bedford Avenue that are completely unsafe — upholding, rather than tearing down, this festering sore on the body of Eric Adams’s legacy.

And we say that with all due respect; as you can see from our other great trademarked feature — “A Measure of Success” — Mamdani has made good on so many of his promises to restart or even improve projects that had been waylaid by his predecessor.

But there’s that nagging Bedford Avenue question, namely why the mayor, who wants our streets to be the envy of the world, allows a critical bike route to be so unsafe as to make not a single resident of any country jealous. So I sent Kevin Duggan to the mayor’s presser on Thursday to ask once again what is going on:

Duggan: You’ve restarted a lot of Adams-era bike lane projects that the last mayor canceled or ripped out. The only one remaining is the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane. You’ve told me “discussions are ongoing.” But what’s left to discuss there?

Mamdani’s answer was a lesson for all aspiring pols: Bedford, he seemed to say, how can you ask me about Bedford, when I’m doing such a good job? Here’s his full answer:

Those discussions are ongoing. What I would also say, as a slight addendum, is that some of the bike lane projects that we have restarted that the prior administration had indefinitely paused, we also expanded the scope of those projects. … The bike lane that was proposed in Astoria that was then paused in litigation is one that we’ve actually been able to expand. And that, I think, is incredibly important because safety should be something that every New Yorker is afforded, no matter what street they’re on, no matter what mode of transit they’re using. And, personally, as someone who used to avoid biking down 31st Street, purely out of safety concerns, going out of my way to try and stay safe as a cyclist, it’s incredibly important that that project is also moving forward.

In other news: