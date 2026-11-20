A city street redesign spurred by a fatal crash in Bushwick is already failing, as motorists continue to drive into and park within a new pedestrian plaza, to the dismay of a victim’s family member who described the situation as a “shame.”

During a community walkthrough on Friday with the family of Philippe Haussmann, who a driver killed at that intersection in 2024, participants encountered two illegally parked cars on a short car-free stretch of Scott Avenue between Flushing Avenue and Johnson Avenues.

“It’s just a shame,” said Hausmann’s mother, Joann Perahia. “Are we getting caught with our pants down?”

Joann Perahia (right), the mom of Philippe Haussmann, whom a driver killed at Scott Avenue and Flushing Avenue in 2024, was disappointed to see the redesign’s failure to keep cars out, during a walkthrough with Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez (left). Photo: Kevin Duggan

In response, the Department of Transportation redesigned about three blocks of Scott Avenue, from Johnson Avenue to St. Nicholas Avenue, for better pedestrian safety last year following Hausmann’s death. DOT closed off the northernmost block, added a concrete peninsula at the southern end, and painted pedestrian extensions at corners along the strip to shorten crossings.

Hausmann was riding a motorcycle when a box truck driver struck and killed the 29-year-old at Scott and Flushing Avenues in August 2024. That same intersection had recorded 34 more crash injuries over five years, including one that severely wounded a victim.

Last year, the agency pedestrianized a small block created by the triangle of Scott, Johnson, and Flushing Avenues, and added painted curb extensions with blocks and bike racks for better visibility at corners of each block to the south. At the southern end, DOT built out a concrete peninsula at St. Nicholas Avenue, to prevent dangerous turns.

DOT’s redesign covered about three blocks of Scott Avenue. Map: DOT

But the changes didn’t stop the two drivers from parking their cars in the newly car-free space. Someone had clearly moved the two DOT boulders at either end of the plaza out of the way, allowing cars to drive right through the plaza. One of the parked cars notched 25 automated camera enforcement violations in recent years, including speeding in school zones 17 times and blowing through red lights twice.

Someone had moved boulders to the side, allowing full car access. Photo: Kevin Duggan

The city actually planned to space the boulders so emergency vehicles could still drive through the plaza, according to preliminary renderings released last year. But the revamp won’t serve its purpose without a modified design or police who will enforce the new regulations on the plaza and the curb.

An area lawmaker said she was “embarrassed” by the state of the square. “It’s an opportunity to double down on the fact that safety has to be an everyday thing,” said Council Member Jen Gutiérrez, who attended the walkthrough. “We all have to be on top of it. We all have to push DOT to continue to be bolder and better.”

The problems didn’t end there. Over the course of a single hour, Streetsblog encountered a truck that blocked a concrete peninsula extension at the southern end of the revamp and a van parked in a striped No Standing zone. DOT redesigned the street to prevent dangerous turns, but the illegal parking blocked visibility.

A truck unloads in a No Standing zone where DOT added a new concrete extension. Photo: Kevin Duggan

The other new curb extensions nearby were free of illegal parking, thanks to the blocks and bike racks DOT had installed to keep drivers out. The design, also known as daylighting, improves sight lines for drivers and pedestrians.

“Even though it’s not complete, it will still save lives,” said Perahia. She added that a bar next to the plaza, XTC Bushwick, plans to seek a permit for outdoor dining and other programming in the space.

The area is an industrial section of the north Brooklyn neighborhood that has transformed into an increasingly residential area with a busy nightlife scene, but many intersections continue to endanger pedestrians and cyclists.

Gutiérrez said the city should study the area for a larger redesign, starting with Flushing Avenue. “I would love to see some priority in this neck of the woods, in parts of Bushwick and Williamsburg, because this community looks entirely different,” the pol told Streetsblog. “I would love to see a really thoughtful, comprehensive plan for how we want to redesign Flushing.”

A DOT spokesperson confirmed that they are talking to a community partner to activate the plaza, and that they will take “additional measures” to keep cars out of it. “Drivers parking in this pedestrian space is not acceptable and we will be taking additional measures to harden the perimeter to help keep vehicles out,” said Will Livingston in a statement.