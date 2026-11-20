As you may have heard, Steve Cohen wants to build a Casino next to Citi Field, and there is an important deadline for New Yorkers to weigh in on the proposal today.

The city’s Public Design Commission will take comments until this evening on the plans to redevelop the roughly 25-acre parking lot into the Hard Rock at Metropolitan Park by 2030, a giant gambling complex and hotel with an adjoining park, which also includes new cycling paths that will link up to the Queens waterfront greenway.

The city panel, which regulates designs of structures on city-owned property, has sharply criticized billionaire’s $8 billion plans at two meetings in August and October, the latter of which ran beyond six hours with public testimony, prompting officials to delay their necessary vote for a second time.

Commissioners and the public have slammed the public space elements as insufficient and uninviting. The plan also calls for a lot more car traffic by nearly doubling the parking spaces at Citi Field and widening Shea Road from four lanes into as many as seven, renderings show.

An adjacent bike lane will be two-way but there are no measurements to show if it will be sufficient to handle a meaningful number of cycling traffic. The Department of Transportation plans to rely on that cycle path for its Queens Waterfront Greenway plan, which will route cyclists away from the waterfront and along Roosevelt Avenue.

The city plans to build out a more direct path over the bridge to Flushing via Northern Boulevard but officials decided they needed to build out a cantilevered path for cyclists, rather than simply take one of the seven vehicle lanes like DOT did on the Pulaski Bridge between Queens and Brooklyn back in 2016. The increased traffic to the casino will make that a tougher sell for politicians too, advocates fear.

New Yorkers can make their voices heard until 5 p.m. by mailing, faxing, or emailing PDC at:

Public Design Commission of the City of New York

City Hall

Third Floor

New York, NY 10007

Fax: 212-312-0836

Email: designcommission@cityhall.nyc.gov

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