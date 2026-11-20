The city Department of Transportation failed to extend a trade-in program that removed dangerous lithium-ion batteries from the streets — a failure that Mayor Mamdani must remedy, Council Speaker Julie Menin said at an “emergency” oversight hearing on Friday.

Menin called out city officials for allowing the $2-million trade-in program to sunset without a replacement. The program allowed around 400 delivery workers to swap their unsafe batteries or e-bikes for versions that are UL-certified — the gold standard for safe bikes and batteries. It is illegal in the city to sell un-certified e-bikes or batteries, but the cheaper equipment is still available through online or black market sales.

As a result, there have been 421 fires, and nine deaths, linked to the batteries so far this year, a dramatic increase from the 268 fires the city battled all of last year.

“This is a crisis of epic proportions,” Menin said at the hearing about prevent battery fires, which was announced after last month’s deadly blaze in Sunset Park. “The Council has passed bill after bill after bill and yet the problem is getting worse, not better. These incidents are more than tragic, they are entirely preventable, and the represent safety failures at the highest level.”

Two delivery workers carrying insulated Grubhub bags ride through Union Square. Photo: Sophia Lebowitz

Menin’s comments came after FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said her agency would welcome another trade-in program.

“It is pretty shocking that no one seems to know why the program has been discontinued. It’s really unacceptable to be honest,” said Menin, after asking the panel about the pilot.

Menin reminded Bonsignore that the Mamdani administration does not need a Council mandate to run such a program.

“If we have effective strategies, we need to be proactive and keep using them. So, I want to see that buy-back program go back into effect,” she said. “That was an excellent idea. … So why would we stop it? It makes no sense to stop it, it should continue.”

DOT spokesman Vin Barone reiterated that the prior Council had mandated an end date for the program. He added that DOT is working on launching another program.

“We are actively working with the Council on an expanded program incorporating the lessons learned from the pilot,” he said.

The hearing raised questions about the city’s understanding of the battery-fire crisis. As Streetsblog reported in October, FDNY’s data suggests that the rise in fires has less to do with charging uncertified batteries and more to do with a large swath of batteries reaching their end of life. Structural fires, or fires that occur inside residential or commercial buildings, are down slightly from last year’s 167. The main increase this year is related to fires that occur outdoors, including many that occur in sanitation vehicles.

The FDNY said its efforts to stop the sale of uncertified batteries has been successful, thanks to 843 inspections at bike shops in 2025 and about half that this year. The agency said it now rarely see uncertified batteries for sale.

But Menin was unconvinced: “How can you say they [inspections] have been effective if we’re seeing these skyrocketing numbers?” she asked.

First Deputy Commissioner Daniel Flynn later told the Council that all batteries, even UL-certified ones, can become dangerous with wear and tear.

“Over time, these batteries do get beat up on our streets,” said Flynn. “They’re subjected to the elements, the salt, the extreme heat the extreme cold. … A good battery can become a bad battery If it’s beat up and the casing is broken.”

Flynn even went as far as to say that New Yorkers shouldn’t have a “false sense of security” that a certified device “is 100 percent safe.”

FDNY testified that it supported just one of the seven bills being discussed: a proposal from Council Member Susan Zhuang (D-Sunset Park), that would give the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection the teeth to close a retailer for selling uncertified batteries after two violations instead of three.

The other bills included making it illegal to possess or use an uncertified battery, which critics said would be overly punitive to delivery workers (who may not know they are buying faulty equipment), and requiring sellers to give their customers fire-safe bags to store their equipment (which FDNY said weren’t proven to be effective).

The FDNY stressed that the point of sale is the most effective way to regulate lithium-ion batteries. The agency praised a just-passed federal bill that will force the Consumer Product Safety Commission to create a federal safety standard for such batteries, which could help stop them from entering the country and proliferating through online sales. The bill was introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) in 2023.

Experts say a federal standard is key to stopping unsafe batteries from entering cities.

“[The bill] will help prevent additional deaths, injuries, and property damage that have plagued communities across the country for far too long,” said Gabe Knight, senior safety policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “Despite broad support from consumers, first responders, delivery companies, and the U.S. e-bike industry, passage of this legislation was needlessly delayed.”