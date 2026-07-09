Opinion: Queens Needs Fewer Cars For Less Traffic
Western Queens has the ingredients for a car-light future. What could we do with 80 football fields of reclaimed space?
By Pete Tomao
12:02 AM EDT on July 9, 2026
Pete Tomao is a researcher, organizer, and public affairs strategist based in Astoria, Queens. He is the founder of Civic Pulse, a newsletter advancing policies that strengthen New York City’s streets, housing, transportation, and public spaces.
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Astoria | Car Parking | Curb management | Jackson Heights | Low Traffic Neighborhoods | Op-Ed | Op/Ed | Opinion | Opinion/Editorial | Parking | Parking Policy | Queens | Safety
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