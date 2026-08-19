Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Fatal Hit-and-Run Edition

Cops are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 29-year-old e-bike rider commuting to work in Brooklyn. Plus more news.
12:01 AM EDT on August 19, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines: Fatal Hit-and-Run Edition
A hit-and-run pick-up truck driver struck and killed Paulina Pec, inset, as she rode her e-bike to work on Tuesday. Photo: Poppy Wilkinson, porttait courtesy of Osman Cevallos.

Paulina Tec Choc, the 29-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run truck driver on Jamaica Avenue in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, was a daily e-bike commuter who rode the street regularly to get her job at a nearby Sonic Drive-In, her manager told Streetsblog on Tuesday.

“She goes this way every day. She was on her way to work when she got hit,” said Osman Cevallos, 60, of Rockaway, who told Streetsblog he was Tec Choc’s boss at the Sonic.

Tec Choc, whom cops have yet to publicly identify, was riding westbound stopped on Jamaica Avenue at Cypress Hills Street at around 5:45 a.m. when the driver of a white pick-up truck traveling westbound struck her from behind, an NYPD spokesperson told Streetsblog.

The force of the collision sent Tec Choc’s body flying before the driver ran her over and fled north up Cypress Hills Street, according to police.

Cypress Hills Street has a mostly protected bike lane north of Jamaica Avenue, but the rest of the streets that converge at the location of the crash do not.

Cevallos said police told him Pec’s bike was street-legal and had a top speed of 25 miles per hour — the legal limit.

“If there was a [bike] lane, maybe it wouldn’t have happened. It’s a crazy street,” he said. “I drive every day, since 1989 in NYC. It’s devastating. It reminds you, you’ve got to be careful.”

Reporting by Poppy Wilkinson

Update: The story was updated and corrected after NYPD released the victim’s name and additional details of the crash.

In other news:

  • E-bike registration’s “fundamental flaw”? Illegal vehicles “by definition cannot be licensed because they’re illegal,” Richard Robbins wrote in a clarion call op-ed calling for sensible e-bike regulation and enforcement in the New York Daily News.
  • Mayor Mamdani’s “COGE” wants to cut down on the number of reports city agencies are required to file each year. (The City Reporter)
  • Citi Bike broke its one-day record on the last day of Summer Streets. (Transportation Alternatives via X)
  • Today is the last day to bid on a Metrocard machine. (Gothamist)
  • New York and Connecticut drivers are more likely to speed than the average American driver, a AAA survey found. (News 12, AAA Newsroom)
  • The Manhattan Institute wants the City Council to get out of the way of Mayor Mamdani’s pick to run the Board of Standards and Appeals. (City Journal)
  • The expected youth “takeover” of Dyckman Street didn’t happen. (amNY)
  • A drunk driver with a long vehicular rap sheet allegedly caused a “fiery wreck” involving police cars in Clifton, New Jersey. (ABC7)
  • DOT reps told a Staten Island judge they have the power to design bus lanes narrower than the desired standard, as local pols attempt to use width as a cudgel to scrap the agency’s Victory Boulevard redesign. (S.I. Advance)
  • Mayor Mamdani is on vacation, but his office dropped a video of him announcing that he “finally” bought a bike helmet. (NY Times)
  • An FDNY truck and MTA bus collided in the Bronx, sending 19 people to the hospital. (CBS New York)
  • Vornado wants to move the W. 34th Street and Eighth Avenue subway entrance into its proposed tower for the corner. (Crain’s)
  • Is a land value tax “the holy grail of urbanism”? (Building Better Cities)
  • The Teamsters accused Amazon of union-busting mass layoffs. (The City Reporter)
  • And finally, DOT spoke to bus riders at the Aug. 6 Central Brooklyn bus “town hall” in Flatbush:

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

Read More:

Carnage | Today's Headlines
Sponsored

Adam White Law

Learn More →

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Red Hook

City Floats Busway, Parking Maximums to Ease Traffic from Red Hook Redevelopment

August 21, 2026
Safety

City Comptroller Urges Mamdani to Cut ‘School Streets’ Red Tape

August 21, 2026
Greenpoint

Another G Train Shutdown Means Greenpoint Needs Better Bus Priority

August 21, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday Headlines: Yet Another Just-the-News Edition

August 21, 2026
Citi Bike

Citi Bike Is Stranding Cyclists in Greenpoint During G Train Shutdowns

August 20, 2026
See all posts