Wednesday’s Headlines: Fatal Hit-and-Run Edition

Paulina Tec Choc, the 29-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run truck driver on Jamaica Avenue in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, was a daily e-bike commuter who rode the street regularly to get her job at a nearby Sonic Drive-In, her manager told Streetsblog on Tuesday.

“She goes this way every day. She was on her way to work when she got hit,” said Osman Cevallos, 60, of Rockaway, who told Streetsblog he was Tec Choc’s boss at the Sonic.

Tec Choc, whom cops have yet to publicly identify, was riding westbound stopped on Jamaica Avenue at Cypress Hills Street at around 5:45 a.m. when the driver of a white pick-up truck traveling westbound struck her from behind, an NYPD spokesperson told Streetsblog.

The force of the collision sent Tec Choc’s body flying before the driver ran her over and fled north up Cypress Hills Street, according to police.

Cypress Hills Street has a mostly protected bike lane north of Jamaica Avenue, but the rest of the streets that converge at the location of the crash do not.

Cevallos said police told him Pec’s bike was street-legal and had a top speed of 25 miles per hour — the legal limit.

“If there was a [bike] lane, maybe it wouldn’t have happened. It’s a crazy street,” he said. “I drive every day, since 1989 in NYC. It’s devastating. It reminds you, you’ve got to be careful.”

Reporting by Poppy Wilkinson

Update: The story was updated and corrected after NYPD released the victim’s name and additional details of the crash.

In other news:

#BREAKING: FDNY fire truck and MTA bus collide in the Bronx



📹 Mary-Lyn Buckley pic.twitter.com/EjTAJwVnhf — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) August 18, 2026

Vornado wants to move the W. 34th Street and Eighth Avenue subway entrance into its proposed tower for the corner. (Crain’s)

Is a land value tax “the holy grail of urbanism”? (Building Better Cities)

The Teamsters accused Amazon of union-busting mass layoffs. (The City Reporter)

And finally, DOT spoke to bus riders at the Aug. 6 Central Brooklyn bus “town hall” in Flatbush: