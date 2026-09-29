Tuesday’s Headlines: More Carnage Edition

Another week, another New Yorker killed on a bike by the driver of a gigantic truck without “side guard” safety features.

A 51-year-old woman died Monday at the hands of a hit-and-run dump truck driver on 34th Street near Herald Square — the second cyclist killed in Manhattan by the driver of trash truck without side guards in as many weeks.

In the case of the truck driver who killed 15-year-old Daria Serkov on Friday, Sept. 18, the city had actually exempted the truck’s owner from its law requiring side guards on commercial trash trucks. But the truck involved in Monday’s crash on 34th Street was not registered with the city’s Business Integrity Commission, which regulates the private trash hauling industry, a BIC spokeswoman said.

This YouTube video from the Volpe Center shows how side guards work to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from falling in the path of a large truck wheel.

Read all of our breaking news coverage of Monday’s Midtown tragedy here.

In other news: