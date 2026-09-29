Tuesday’s Headlines: More Carnage Edition
Another cyclist died at the hands of the driver of a dump truck with not safety side guards. Plus other news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on September 29, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
Read More:
Sponsored
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
Eyes On The Street: Bedford Avenue Remains Mayor Mamdani’s Mess
An administration that says it wants its streets to be the envy of the world allows Bedford Avenue to be a fatality waiting to happen.
September 29, 2026
Council Member Abreu: Wednesday’s E-Bike Hearing Is About Upgrading Our Approach to Micromobility
On the eve of "Super Bowl Wednesday," City Council Transportation Chair Shaun Abreu speaks directly to Streetsblog readers about e-bikes.
September 29, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: People Based Accessibility
Maps aren't just about Point A and Point B, but how you get there.
September 29, 2026
Gov. Hochul’s State DOT Bike-Ped Plan Is All Process, No Promises: Advocates
New York's new active transportation plan lacks the urgency needed to tackle issues of life and death on state-owned streets, advocates said.
September 28, 2026
UPDATED: Hit-and-Run Dump Truck Driver Kills Cyclist On 34th Street in Midtown; No Charges
A hit-and-run dump truck driver struck and killed a cyclist on 34th Street near Herald Square on Monday.
September 28, 2026