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Tuesday’s Headlines: More Carnage Edition

Another cyclist died at the hands of the driver of a dump truck with not safety side guards. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on September 29, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines: More Carnage Edition
This is the truck that cops said was involved in Monday's crash. Note that it lacks underguards. Photo: Sam Brule

Another week, another New Yorker killed on a bike by the driver of a gigantic truck without “side guard” safety features.

A 51-year-old woman died Monday at the hands of a hit-and-run dump truck driver on 34th Street near Herald Square — the second cyclist killed in Manhattan by the driver of trash truck without side guards in as many weeks.

In the case of the truck driver who killed 15-year-old Daria Serkov on Friday, Sept. 18, the city had actually exempted the truck’s owner from its law requiring side guards on commercial trash trucks. But the truck involved in Monday’s crash on 34th Street was not registered with the city’s Business Integrity Commission, which regulates the private trash hauling industry, a BIC spokeswoman said.

This YouTube video from the Volpe Center shows how side guards work to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from falling in the path of a large truck wheel.

Read all of our breaking news coverage of Monday’s Midtown tragedy here.

In other news:

  • Anti-bike advocates from the E-Vehicle Safety Alliance blamed the recent redesign of the Central Park drives after a cyclist struck and killed a pedestrian in the park last week. (NY Post)
  • The G train won’t shut down for three weekends this December after neighborhood businesses and elected officials raised a stink. (Brooklyn Paper, Greenpointers)
  • Expect higher NYC Ferry fares in the near future. (The City Reporter)
  • Staten Island Railway riders should prepare for service impacts from leaves on the tracks in the coming weeks, the MTA warned. (S.I. Advance)
  • Julie Menin heralded a 700-student free OMNY pilot she won in this year’s budget negotiations. (amNY)
  • Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn is out as Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair. (NY1)
  • Adaptive car headlight technology is finally coming to American cars. (NY Times)
  • .. and so are looser fuel economy standards. (NY Times)
  • East Harlem continues to face the pains of a major subway expansion project. (NY Post)
  • And finally, London’s streets are the envy of the world:

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David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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