Queens Civic Panel Endorses Mamdani’s Super-Sized Astoria Bike Lane
Queens Community Board 1 voted 35-4 in favor of Mayor Mamdani's plan to redesign the entire length of 31st Street in Astoria.
By David Meyer
12:02 AM EDT on April 22, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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