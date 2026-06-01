Monday’s Headlines: Feeding the Beast Edition

We’ve long had a love-distrust relationship with Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Nicole Gelinas because she does her part to champion many of the livable streets policies that our readers hold dear. But we also disagree with her plenty of times.

The latest disagreement came in her latest anti-e-bike screed in the New York Post, a story that was flawed from the very premise: “Why does the city accept the proliferation of illegal motorized electronic ‘devices’ like the 53-mph scooter whose driver killed himself and a bicyclist Thursday on the Queensboro Bridge?” (The headline was also awful: “How many must die before NYC gets real on policing e-bikes?” None of the devices in Thursday’s crash were e-bikes.)

But Gelinas’s premise is a straw man: no one accepts these illegal devices (perhaps Gelinas missed our story on the subject which included voices from the livable streets movement saying, clearly, that they don’t accept chaos on the streets). But many people in the backlash — or, occasional fellow travelers like Gelinas — see crashes like last week’s doubly-fatal tragedy as evidence that legal e-bikes need to be licensed.

As we’ve shown over and over, that’s not going to make roadways safer. What makes roadways safer, over time, are the famous three “E”s of the so-called Safe Systems approach: Engineering (designing streets with protected bike lanes so they are safer for all users), education (reminding consumers that devices like the illegal scooter that was implicated in last week’s crash are, indeed, illegal) and enforcement (which means taking away such scooters whenever they are found).

There’s vast common ground there, but it doesn’t include demonizing parents who choose an electric bike instead of a car so they can schlep their kids to school or soccer practice.

In other news: