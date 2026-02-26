Thursday’s Headlines: Beyond Snowballs Edition

One day after dealing with the controversy from the most-photographed snowball fight in history, the NYPD announced more news:

Around 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, cops arrested Gary Levinson, 62, for criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving. That was a pretty quick resolution to the early November crash in which cops say Levinson killed pedestrian Valerie Schoeck, 27, by driving a commercial van the wrong way on Morton Street in the West Village.

Hours later, across the East River, cops showed up to a dramatic confrontation in Clinton Hill, where more than a dozen protesters blocked a vehicle transporting ICE agents and a Brooklyn resident they had just detained in Bushwick. The NYPD arrested one New Yorker who tried to stop the vehicle's movement with a bike.

Neil Constantine of amNY captured up-close footage of the incident:

Back to square zero.

And now let me turn it over to the Streetsblog Editorial Board for a breaking editor's note:

After a record-setting run of 24 days, Streetsblog is resetting its livable streets "Mamdani-O-Meter" back to zero. This decision came on Wednesday after a top FDNY official testified at a Council hearing that the agency opposes protected bike lanes (which Kevin Duggan thoughtfully covered here). It was the second time in as many days that a key official in a uniformed agency openly flouted the mayor's supposed agenda. As we noted on Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called for criminal charges against snowball throwers in Washington Square Park just hours after her boss downplayed the incident as a playful snowball fight. Streetsblog encourages Mamdani to reassert control of his subordinates, lest they hijack his agenda and feed more chum to the bipartisan outrage machine that continues to root for the mayor's failure. (Of course, the Post is on the other side on this one.)

Now, back to the news digest:

Today it is snowballs. Tomorrow it could be rocks, bottles, or worse.



Statement from SBA President Vincent Vallelong regarding the attacks on NYPD Police Officers in Washington Square Park.



Dear Fellow Sergeant,



We cannot condemn strongly enough the recent disgraceful and… pic.twitter.com/NJu6nBNzZr — Sergeants Benevolent Association (@sbanypd) February 24, 2026

Today it is snowballs, indeed.