Thursday’s Headlines: Menin to the Rescue Edition

City Council Speaker Julie Menin is making good on her pledge to reinvigorate outdoor dining in the Big Apple. On Wednesday, she announced plans advance legislation to allow restaurants and bars to set up curbside year-round — reversing the winter ban enacted under her car-first predecessor Adrienne Adams.
Adams, meanwhile, is Gov. Hochul's new pick to be the state's lieutenant governor, a position currently held by Antonio Delgado, who's gone rogue and is running against Hochul in June's Democratic primary.
Council Majority Leader and Transportation Chair Shaun Abreu told Streetsblog on Wednesday that he plans to hold a hearing on Menin's outdoor dining legislative push by the end of the month.
In other news:
- The Post's take on Menin's outdoor dining announcement: "Hope is on the menu."
- Sneckdowns got the New Yorker treatment ... with a mention of Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr., the sneckdown king.
- The Post followed Hell Gate's follow of our coverage of the piles of snow surrounding Citi Bike docks across the five boroughs.
- The Port Authority stalemate between New York and New Jersey is over — with Govs. Hochul and Sherrill agreeing to let New Jersey's chosen deputy executive director report to incoming Executive Director Kathy Garcia. (NY Times)
- A top adviser to Mayor Mamdani took a job last fall at a law firm accused of insurance fraud. (NY Post)
- Gov. Hochul racked up $1,019 in congestion pricing tolls last year. (NY Post)
- The mayor plans to endorse the governor for re-election this week. (NY Times)
- Jersey City Mayor James Solomon accused his predecessor and new Partnership for New York City CEO Steve Fulop of leaving the city with a huge budget deficit. (NY Times)
- At least two companies in the running to build the MTA's new fare gates are touting their ability to use AI to track farebeaters. (Gothamist)
