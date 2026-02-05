Thursday’s Headlines: Menin to the Rescue Edition

City Council Speaker Julie Menin is making good on her pledge to reinvigorate outdoor dining in the Big Apple. On Wednesday, she announced plans advance legislation to allow restaurants and bars to set up curbside year-round — reversing the winter ban enacted under her car-first predecessor Adrienne Adams.

Adams, meanwhile, is Gov. Hochul's new pick to be the state's lieutenant governor, a position currently held by Antonio Delgado, who's gone rogue and is running against Hochul in June's Democratic primary.

Council Majority Leader and Transportation Chair Shaun Abreu told Streetsblog on Wednesday that he plans to hold a hearing on Menin's outdoor dining legislative push by the end of the month.

We'll run our interview with Abreu on Friday. For now, check out Kevin Duggan and Sophia Lebowitz's coverage of the outdoor dining news on our site and in video below:

In other news: