Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Menin to the Rescue Edition

Al fresco is back on the menu, Council Speaker Julie Menin said on Wednesday. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EST on February 5, 2026

Menin is on board with this kind of thing all year long.

|Photo: Kevin Duggan

City Council Speaker Julie Menin is making good on her pledge to reinvigorate outdoor dining in the Big Apple. On Wednesday, she announced plans advance legislation to allow restaurants and bars to set up curbside year-round — reversing the winter ban enacted under her car-first predecessor Adrienne Adams.

Adams, meanwhile, is Gov. Hochul's new pick to be the state's lieutenant governor, a position currently held by Antonio Delgado, who's gone rogue and is running against Hochul in June's Democratic primary.

Council Majority Leader and Transportation Chair Shaun Abreu told Streetsblog on Wednesday that he plans to hold a hearing on Menin's outdoor dining legislative push by the end of the month.

We'll run our interview with Abreu on Friday. For now, check out Kevin Duggan and Sophia Lebowitz's coverage of the outdoor dining news on our site and in video below:

In other news:

  • The Post's take on Menin's outdoor dining announcement: "Hope is on the menu."
  • Sneckdowns got the New Yorker treatment ... with a mention of Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr., the sneckdown king.
  • The Post followed Hell Gate's follow of our coverage of the piles of snow surrounding Citi Bike docks across the five boroughs.
  • The Port Authority stalemate between New York and New Jersey is over — with Govs. Hochul and Sherrill agreeing to let New Jersey's chosen deputy executive director report to incoming Executive Director Kathy Garcia. (NY Times)
  • A top adviser to Mayor Mamdani took a job last fall at a law firm accused of insurance fraud. (NY Post)
  • Gov. Hochul racked up $1,019 in congestion pricing tolls last year. (NY Post)
  • The mayor plans to endorse the governor for re-election this week. (NY Times)
  • Jersey City Mayor James Solomon accused his predecessor and new Partnership for New York City CEO Steve Fulop of leaving the city with a huge budget deficit. (NY Times)
  • At least two companies in the running to build the MTA's new fare gates are touting their ability to use AI to track farebeaters. (Gothamist)
  • And since it was another day without disappointment, it's time to advance the Mamdani-O-Meter:
It's been three days since Mamdani disappointed us with some snow-related shortcomings.
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Transit Funding

Budget Crunch: Advocates Push Mamdani For Massive Fair Fares Expansion

The expansion would offer free transit on the subway and bus for people making up to 150 percent of the federal poverty level, which is not a lot.

February 5, 2026
Streetsblog Empire StateStreet Safety

AV Snub: School Bus Drivers Close The Doors On Autonomous Vehicles

School bus drivers are joining the chorus of opposition to a possible statewide expansion of Waymo, but it could be too late.

February 5, 2026
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog

Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways

"European genes do not produce some kind of innate affinity for human-powered mobility — [and] people on any continent will use bike infrastructure if it is safe."

February 5, 2026
Outdoor dining

City Council to Bring Back Year-Round Outdoor Dining After Adams-Era Decimation

New Council Speaker Julie Menin wants to scrap Adams-era rules that shrunk the program to just 400 approved locations from a pandemic era high of 8,000.

February 4, 2026
Interviews

Meet Steve Fulop, Corporate New York’s New Mouthpiece

Streetsblog sat down with former Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop last week to discuss his new role at the Partnership for New York City.

February 4, 2026
e-bikes

Promising E-Bike Subsidy Pilot Is Denied Funding By State Agency

New York City's first e-bike subsidy program is stalled after not receiving state funding for implementation.

February 4, 2026
See all posts