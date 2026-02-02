Monday’s Headlines: Spotlight on ICE and Ice Edition

The snow continued to give newsmen and women plenty to work on all weekend — and revealed cracks in Mayor Mamdani's icy resolve (more on that later).

It started when someone posted a video of the FDNY's response to a fire near the intersection of 35th Street and 31st Avenue in Astoria. The video narrator complains that the Department of Transportation's bike boulevard configuration on 31st Avenue delayed response to the fire.

But the video actually offers no evidence of that at all. In fact, it shows a ladder company at the scene and hoses stretching towards the fire, just as it should be. The video does not show any delay or any lack of access to the block, though snow and parked cars certainly seem to be creating difficulties:

Our fears are realized in this video. The Bike Boulevard in Astoria caused an epic disaster last night as emergency vehicles tried to navigate this obstacle course created by @NYC_DOT . Precious time wasted! @JoannAriola32 @Shebbie4nyc @FDNY pic.twitter.com/nARSgWa9wM — Maria G. (@mariagardenia22) January 30, 2026

Well, you know the old saying: a lie can travel all the way around the world before the truth even gets its boots on. And that's doubly-true nowadays when any random fool can see something on social media and be convinced that it's true.

Non-local lawmakers are especially susceptible, especially if the video can be contorted to fit their preconceived narrative. "The dangers faced by the members of the FDNY are enormous and they should not have to be confronted by more obstacles when responding to a fire because Transportation Alternatives has some sick agenda. Now someone is dead," tweeted Council Member Joann Ariola.

Council Member Vickie Paladino also added more lies to the steaming pile. "This isn't the first incident where an emergency vehicle couldn't navigate due to ridiculous bike infrastructure either," she posted on X.com.

It's not the "first" incident because there hasn't been even one such incident yet.

When told of the Council members' comments, agency spokesperson Vin Barone pointed out that the fire was at 31-10 35th Street — on a one-way street going northbound towards the bike boulevard.

"There is no reason to believe 31st Avenue’s design was a factor in the fire response time," he said. "We’ve closely coordinated with FDNY on this, and every street design project, to ensure we are maintaining access.”

Kudos to DOT for standing defending the truth, but brickbats to the Sanitation Department for what is turning out to be an ongoing outer-borough snow-removal debacle. Here was the Grand Street protected bike lane in Bushwick on Sunday afternoon — six full days after the last flakes fell:

And here is the Ninth Street protected bike lane in Park Slope at around the same time. Reminder: this is six days after the last flakes:

Not acceptable. Photo: Kevin Duggan

Council Member Shahana Hanif of Brooklyn piled on with support for pedestrians by retweeting this apt New Yorker cartoon:

great cover photo for my upcoming oversight hearing on snow removal at bus entrances, crosswalks, and sidewalk accessibility. details forthcoming! https://t.co/34wbdsaTca — Shahana Hanif (@ShahanaFromBK) January 31, 2026

At this point, the snow is ossified and its removal would require all the car owners to stop storing their private property in the public right of way. In other words, cyclists and delivery workers will just have to wait 'til spring. So much for the "sick agenda" of bike activists controlling city agencies! And so much for Mayor Mamdani being able to melt the snow himself, amirite, Debra Messing?

Speaking of cold (both from Mother Nature and Uncle Sam) hundreds of city cyclists braved the cold to honor Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis nurse killed by ICE on Jan. 24, with a memorial ride. Many Streetsbloggers joined the crowd, which biked from Foley Square on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Photo: Transportation Alternatives

Here's a view of the crowd, pre-ride:

Photo: Charles Komanoff

And a funny clip was posted to Reddit, featuring cyclists passing another protest in front of the Public Theater:

Sorry, one last snow video that is worth watching to the end:

NYC is not a real place. pic.twitter.com/8B5tTODgxb — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 1, 2026

In other news: