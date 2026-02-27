Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Friday Video

Friday Video: Why Everyone Drives SUVs

Rollie Williams at Climate Town is back, this time explaining the "light-truck loophole."

12:02 AM EST on February 27, 2026

Photo: Climate Town

It's ancient history to Streetsbloggers, readers of Keith Bradsher's seminal, "High and Mighty" or even people who saw "SUV: The Musical," but we still loved the latest video from Rollie Williams at Climate Town, explaining why "everyone's mom is driving a monster truck."

The main reason? The Detroit pooh-bahs and their enablers in Washington conspired to make sure SUVs were classified as light trucks, not as cars — and therefore wouldn't be regulated the same way.

There's way more to this story, so check it out here or in the player below.

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog Empire StateAuto Insurance

Lawmakers Raise Doubts About Hochul’s Insurance Proposal

The governor's Uber-backed insurance plan is leaving state lawmakers unsure of its effect on crash victims and high auto premiums.

February 27, 2026
DOT

‘Broadway Vision’: City Will Revamp Six More Blocks By 2031

The facelift will cost more than $150 million.

February 27, 2026
Budget

Mamdani Falls Short of Campaign Pledge to Expand Open Streets Funding Amid Budget Crunch

The mayor's proposed budget does not expand Open Streets — and raises lots of questions.

February 27, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Undermined at Every Turn Edition

Does the mayor run NYPD and FDNY, or is it the other way around? Plus more news.

February 27, 2026
Fire Department

Mamdani’s FDNY Spews Anti-Street Safety Talking Points at Bizarre Council Hearing

FDNY and DOT were at cross-purposes during a bikelash Council hearing.

February 26, 2026
bus lanes

Trump Dragnet That Stopped 34th St. Busway Is Holding Up Tremont Avenue, Too

A contentious Manhattan busway is causing trouble in the Bronx.

February 26, 2026
See all posts