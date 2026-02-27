Friday Video: Why Everyone Drives SUVs

It's ancient history to Streetsbloggers, readers of Keith Bradsher's seminal, "High and Mighty" or even people who saw "SUV: The Musical," but we still loved the latest video from Rollie Williams at Climate Town, explaining why "everyone's mom is driving a monster truck."

The main reason? The Detroit pooh-bahs and their enablers in Washington conspired to make sure SUVs were classified as light trucks, not as cars — and therefore wouldn't be regulated the same way.

There's way more to this story, so check it out here or in the player below.