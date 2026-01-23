Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Redesign Not Crackdowns Edition

Mike Flynn was great on WNYC. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on January 23, 2026

The top story in the city yesterday was Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn's appearance on WNYC radio — and he remained Flynntastic.

He repeated the whole "streets that are the envy of the world" bit, but we were laser focused on what he would say about e-bikes, given that state lawmakers are so keen on a New Jersey-style crackdown, as Streetsblog Empire State reported.

But Flynn didn't take the bait and did not blame e-bike users, as many pols, and radio show hosts, want him to, but championed the idea of doing more for e-bike riders and the app companies that exploit some of them.

“A lot of what we can do at DOT is ... is focusing on designing our streets, designing our infrastructure, to make it easier for delivery workers to make safe choices, to operate safely, to reduce conflicts between them and other users, whether that’s basically wider bike lanes that can accommodate a wider range of users," he said. "And then of course there’s the regulatory side that’s more about how can we not incentivize these workers to feel that they have to go really fast or make as many deliveries as they can in a shift, and that’s more around how we regulate the app companies.”

We couldn't have said it better. So that means we can move the Mamdani-O-Meter up one more day:

Eight is not enough.

In other news:

  • The big stories on our beats yesterday were state lawmakers completely misunderstanding e-bikes (Streetsblog Empire State) and Gov. Hochul completely misunderstanding what it means to be hit by a car driver (Streetsblog NYC).
  • We also offer Mayor Mamdani some insight into free buses ... from a county that has them!
  • Let's talk greenways. (NYCuriosity)
  • Let's look at turnstiles. (NY1)
  • Let's remember that Hochul is bought and paid for by powerful interests, not diner-goers. (NY Focus)
  • The Daily News had more details on the death of cyclist Xi Zheng in Queens, but why is the paper always blaming cyclists for colliding with vehicles when, in fact, vehicles are the ones colliding with cyclists?
  • Case in point: Gowanus carnage. (News12)
  • Why aren't bus lanes 24/7? Transportation Alternative wants to change that.
  • And, finally, people are always asking me, "Gersh, how can I serve on a community board? And, more important, why should I serve on a community board?" And I always answer, "Go to this website, which Open Plans has set up as one-stop shopping for all your community board questions." And, yes, you should serve on a community board. Manhattan applications are open now.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Auto Insurance

New Details: Hochul’s Car Insurance ‘Affordability’ Pitch Will Shortchange Crash Victims

Hochul's Uber-backed bid to make car insurance affordable hides harmful policies for victims of car drivers.

January 23, 2026
Friday Video

Friday Video: Here’s Why The Latest Wave of E-Bike Restrictions Are So Stupid

January 23, 2026
Buses

Letter to Mamdani From Maryland: Free Buses Are Working Great

No fares, no homeless encampments, high-quality service. One suburban county shows the way for the new mayor.

January 23, 2026
Bad News 2026

‘CAR’-Tastrophe: Big Tech is Secretly Behind Hochul’s Auto Insurance Rate Cut Push

Is Uber really interested in a more affordable New York?

January 22, 2026
Streetsblog Empire StateAuto Insurance

Heastie Undecided On Gov. Hochul’s Uber-Backed Push to Lower Car Insurance Rates

The Assembly Speaker is definitely not sold on Gov. Hochul's effort to reduce car insurance costs by lowing payouts to victims.

January 22, 2026
Car-Free Parks

From the Top: Eric Adams Directly Ordered Cars Back Inside Staten Island Park

The former mayor got the city to move at warp speed for cars.

January 22, 2026
See all posts