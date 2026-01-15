Thursday’s Headlines: Affordability for Whom Edition

Damn. Easy come, easy go. Mayor, you are on notice. Again. The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Well, the honeymoon is definitely over, as you can see by the resetting of our bespoke Mamdani-O-Meter back to zero (right).

The cause for the latest disappointment to the livable streets movement — the second of Mayor Mamdani's short tenure — was the mayor's decision to both sign onto Gov. Hochul's shill work for Uber in reducing car insurance rates, and also heartily defend the effort even as street safety advocates howled.

We couldn't believe that a mayor who had spoken so eloquently about both the importance of public transit and the suffering of victims of road violence could support a proposal that would reduce compensation to people who have been grievously injured by car drivers while also making car ownership more appealing because of lower insurance premiums.

So I biked out to Richmond Hill to ask the mayor to his face:

Yesterday in Albany, you had a different take on the affordability agenda [in support of] Gov. Hochul's proposal to lower auto insurance rates. One of the foundations of that proposal is to reduce the compensation for people who've been seriously injured by car drivers, as well as making it cheaper to own auto insurance, thereby encouraging more people to get cars and drive, which is a different side of your affordability agenda, because there'd be more congestion, more road violence, more damage to roads, et cetera. So how do you square that? Why would you support something that would encourage more driving and deprive injured people of compensation?

The mayor's answer:

I will support measures that will reduce the cost of living across the city, and I will also do so in tandem with a vision that makes this a more livable city And what we found time and time again, is that we have to make public transit the most convenient, most affordable, most rational option that New Yorkers can take. And that is in many ways, a central part of what my DOT is doing in trying to make our streets the envy of the world.

The answer was so incomprehensible from such an obviously smart person — how does encouraging car ownership make New York more livable? How does making car ownership cheaper make transit more rational? — that I bullied myself into a follow-up.

I have to follow up on that, because if you make driving less expensive, then that changes the equation for many people who would otherwise choose transit.

The mayor's answer:

I think for a lot of New Yorkers, it's not just a question of cost, it's also a question of time. And for me, the reason that I was supportive of Gov. Hochul's actions to start to reduce auto insurance rates is that this [high premiums] is another way in which New Yorkers are being pushed out of the city. The focus will always be, "How do we make it as easy as possible to get around the city as cheap as possible."

Again, the answer was disappointing to people who care about (or even have devoted their professional lives to) reducing car dependence. We — and I count the mayor among that "we" — know what makes cities more livable: boosting transit and discouraging driving.

It was depressing to hear the mayor defending the opposite — and boosting an effort to reduce costs on drivers, who damage our city in so many ways (and, need we remind you, are on average wealthier than their transit-using neighbors).

So, mayor, you're back at zero.

In other news:

