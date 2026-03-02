Monday’s Headlines: Table Setting for Tuesday Edition

Tuesday is Streetsblog's Super Bowl.

City Council Transportation Chair Shaun Abreu has summoned Department of Transportation officials to City Hall to testify on the city's progress on its "Streets Master Plan."

Streetsblog readers are well aware that that progress was not-so-good under former Mayor Eric Adams, at least when it came to bus lanes and protected bike lanes. Adams routinely underfunded DOT and failed to staff up its planning departments to meet the plan's mandates of 150 new miles of bus lanes and 250 miles of new bike lanes over five years. Mayor Mamdani floated an additional $5 million for DOT staff in his proposed budget last month; on Tuesday, we hope to learn how the city plans to spend that money.

The folks at Transportation Alternatives have some ideas: On Friday, the group released a brief policy paper highlighting how 98 percent of New York City streets don't have protected bike lanes, which NYPD stats show reduce traffic injuries for all road users.

The group wants DOT to implement 20 mile per hour zones around every city school, set new targets for pedestrian plaza expansion, set goals for reducing car-usage and pollution and "focus on a connected network of protected bike lanes." For the last one, they provided this map of the major gaps in the city bike lane network:

Transportation Alternatives' protected bike lane roadmap for the Mamdani administration.

Will DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn and his team heed the advice? And will the committee grill city officials about outdoor dining, which is also on the agenda? (Need more information? Check out Open Plans's latest call to action.)

You'd better call in sick on Tuesday because you'll need the day to read all our team coverage.

In other news: