Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Carnage

Cyclist Badly Injured By Truck Driver at Busy Midtown Corner

The victim may have lost her leg, one witness said.

10:20 AM EST on January 14, 2026

Photo of truck that injured cyclist is parked next to mangled bicycle of victim

The truck involved in the crash has a Rhode Island plate with a long history of transgressions.

|Henry Beebe-Center

A woman on a bike was knocked down by a truck driver — and may have lost her leg — in a terrifying crash at a frenetic Midtown intersection.

According to police, the 53-year-old trucker was piloting his Rhode Island-plated tractor-trailer southbound on Second Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday when he struck the 46-year-old cyclist as he turned right onto E. 57th Street. It is unclear if the cyclist was also turning onto E. 57th Street or if she was already on the crosstown roadway.

Police initially said the woman was taken to NY-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition with trauma to her leg, but later said she was in stable condition.

But a witness to the crash said the woman's leg had been severed "off" from her body. That description could not immediately be confirmed.

Streetsblog captured several photos of the crash's bloody aftermath:

Blood and human matter stain a crosswalk on 2nd Ave and East 57th Street
The truck driver severely injured a cyclist, whose blood stained the crosswalk at 2nd Avenue and East 57th StreetHenry Beebe-Center
Close-up of blood and human remains on 2nd Avenue and East 57th Street
A closer look at the crash scene. Henry Beebe-Center
NYPD officers stand near a mangled bicycle that belonged to the victim
The collision mangled the victim’s bicycle, bending its front wheel in two places.Henry Beebe-Center
Photo of truck that injured cyclist is parked next to mangled bicycle of victim
The truck had a long history of driving infractions.Henry Beebe-Center

The truck involved in the crash has been nabbed by city speed cameras three times and caught running a red light once since July 2023. It is unclear if the driver in Wednesday's crash has always been the driver of the truck.

The intersection of E. 57th Street and Second Avenue is one of the busiest in the city, yet there were just eight reported crashes there last year, injuring four pedestrians and two motorists, according to city data. In the last five years, there have been 69 reported crashes, injuring 42 people, including nine cyclists and 11 pedestrians.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

Henry Beebe-Center

After attending the University of Vermont, Henry packed his things and went to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of working in the motion picture industry. He quickly found that no amount of Hollywood glamour was worth having to endure the suburban hellscape that is Southern California. He’s been in New York ever since — and he's obsessed with urbanism.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Auto Insurance

Gov. Hochul’s Uber-Backed Car Insurance ‘Reforms’ Threaten Payouts To Crash Victims

Hochul wants to limit payouts to crash victims under the guise of "affordability" and bogus claims about "staged crashes."

January 14, 2026
Central Park

West Siders: Better Bike Lanes, Not Bans, Will Make Central Park Safer

Central Park needs protected bike lanes at its perimeter and on its transverses to keep non-recreational users out.

January 14, 2026
Streetsblog Empire StateStreet Safety

Not So Fast: Advocates Aren’t Sold on Gov. Hochul’s AV Push

"There is no evidence that autonomous vehicles help us achieve our goals to make our state or city’s streets more people-centered," one group said.

January 14, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Hochul Has Her Say Edition

The "State of the State" is Mamdani — but Hochul is still the governor. Plus more news.

January 14, 2026
Streetsblog USABicycling

Opinion: Stop Asking If People Want to Ride Bikes

"We shouldn’t be aiming to nudge a few percentage points in public opinion. Our goal should be to make freedom of mobility so compelling that people demand it."

January 14, 2026
Subways

SCOUT’s Honor: Hochul To Expand MTA Program Pairing Nurses and Cops to Combat Mental Illness in Subways

Gov. Hochul's pitch to state lawmakers follows a nine month-long investigation by Streetsblog into how New York's social safety net struggles to help ill people in the subway.

January 13, 2026
See all posts