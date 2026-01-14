Cyclist Badly Injured By Truck Driver at Busy Midtown Corner

A woman on a bike was knocked down by a truck driver — and may have lost her leg — in a terrifying crash at a frenetic Midtown intersection.

According to police, the 53-year-old trucker was piloting his Rhode Island-plated tractor-trailer southbound on Second Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday when he struck the 46-year-old cyclist as he turned right onto E. 57th Street. It is unclear if the cyclist was also turning onto E. 57th Street or if she was already on the crosstown roadway.

Police initially said the woman was taken to NY-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition with trauma to her leg, but later said she was in stable condition.

But a witness to the crash said the woman's leg had been severed "off" from her body. That description could not immediately be confirmed.

Streetsblog captured several photos of the crash's bloody aftermath:

The truck driver severely injured a cyclist, whose blood stained the crosswalk at 2nd Avenue and East 57th Street Henry Beebe-Center

A closer look at the crash scene. Henry Beebe-Center

The collision mangled the victim’s bicycle, bending its front wheel in two places. Henry Beebe-Center

The truck had a long history of driving infractions. Henry Beebe-Center

The truck involved in the crash has been nabbed by city speed cameras three times and caught running a red light once since July 2023. It is unclear if the driver in Wednesday's crash has always been the driver of the truck.

The intersection of E. 57th Street and Second Avenue is one of the busiest in the city, yet there were just eight reported crashes there last year, injuring four pedestrians and two motorists, according to city data. In the last five years, there have been 69 reported crashes, injuring 42 people, including nine cyclists and 11 pedestrians.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.