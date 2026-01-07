Wednesday’s Headlines: Mamdani Dumps Bump Jump Edition

The big story yesterday was Mayor Mamdani's continued goodwill tour towards all the livable streets issues that you've been reading about in Streetsblog for the last four years.

In just the first six days of his mayoralty, he's turned the Department of Transportation commissioner into Sundance to his Butch; he's promised to implement the McGuinness Boulevard road diet; he's vowed to daylight intersections; he visited a non-fatal fire (really rare for a mayor) just so he could call out illegal hydrant parkers; and, unlike his predecessor, he stood with Gov. Hochul to champion congestion pricing.

The fun continued on Tuesday when Hizzoner joined a hard-working DOT crew to level off the notorious bump at the Manhattan end of the Williamsburg Bridge that Streetsblog has been decrying for years (not the least of which because the NYPD uses the poorly designed exit ramp for ticket stings).

Even God rested on the seventh day, so let's see if His earthly counterpart does.

And the mayor gladly took questions from two Streetsblog reporters ("Hello, Streetsblog," he said). First, as Sophia Lebowitz reported, he said there's no problem too small to attract his attention if it means encouraging safe cycling. And second, he admitted that he's committed to changing the design of that cyclist/pedestrian clusterfuck on an expedited timeline because bad infrastructure encourages cyclists to break the law in order to be safe.

Read all about it in Lebowitz's story. But for another day, the Mamdani-O-Meter adds a number (above right).

Other outlets also covered it (Gothamist, the Times (wha?), amNY) and Nolitadirtbag made an Instagram reel:

In other news: