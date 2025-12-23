Tuesday’s Headlines: Keeping Busy Edition

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.
Lots of outlets had slow news days yesterday, but not Streetsblog. Our website was full of fresh, hot news:
- We brought you inside a police manhunt for a killer hit-and-run driver.
- We offered the latest in our annual Streetsies awards, allowing you to vote for your "advocate" of the year (polls close tomorrow).
- We covered the latest bike lane disappointment by the Adams administration.
- We reported out a story about Gov. Phil Murphy's New Jersey Turnpike boondoggle.
- We covered incoming Mayor Mamdani's pick to lead the crucial Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
- And we offered a grim recap of the worst crashes of the year.
Now, about those other outlets, here's what they had:
- The Times really over-wrote its paean to the MetroCard, but history calls.
- A driver killed a scooter rider in Marine Park. (News12)
- Bloomberg isn't waiting until the Jan. 5 anniversary — congestion pricing is clearly a success.
- There was a bad crash in the Kensington section of Brooklyn. (News12)
- A pedestrian was struck by a driver in Boro Park, but the local outlet calls it an "accident." (BoroPark24)
- Unlike Don Quixote, President Trump slays windmills. (NY Post)
- Gothamist offers a primer on how to evade the fare with the MTA's new turnstiles.