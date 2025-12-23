Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Keeping Busy Edition

12:01 AM EST on December 23, 2025

This is how busy we felt yesterday.

|The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk
Please donate.Click here to donate.

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.

If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out.

Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Lots of outlets had slow news days yesterday, but not Streetsblog. Our website was full of fresh, hot news:

So while other outlets took a pre-Christmas nap, we stayed at our keyboards. That's something to consider when you're making donations to your favorite non-profit newsrooms.

Oh, and speaking of which:

During our December Donation Drive, we like to start our daily headlines post with a shoutout to all our kind benefactors from the day before. Alas, yesterday's tin cup was empty, no matter how hard we shook it. Perhaps today will be better? Maybe you're not aware of the incredible gifts we're offering in exchange for a donation? Check it out here — or in funny video form starring yours truly:

Now, about those other outlets, here's what they had:

  • The Times really over-wrote its paean to the MetroCard, but history calls.
  • A driver killed a scooter rider in Marine Park. (News12)
  • Bloomberg isn't waiting until the Jan. 5 anniversary — congestion pricing is clearly a success.
  • There was a bad crash in the Kensington section of Brooklyn. (News12)
  • A pedestrian was struck by a driver in Boro Park, but the local outlet calls it an "accident." (BoroPark24)
  • Unlike Don Quixote, President Trump slays windmills. (NY Post)
  • Gothamist offers a primer on how to evade the fare with the MTA's new turnstiles.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

Mamdani Appoints Pro-Labor Lawyer To Run Worker Protection Agency

"My life's work has been about ensuring that money and power cannot trample the rights and dignity of working people," said the incoming DCWP commissioner, Sam Levine.

December 23, 2025
Highway Boondoggles

Don’t Believe the Hype: NJ Turnpike Widening Still Happening

Gov. Murphy's late revision will just move the problem around, advocates say.

December 23, 2025
News

Off-Topic Tuesday: Streetsblog Joins Campaign for Public Financing of Non-Profit Media

New York provides tax credits to for-profit newsrooms. Now, non-profit digital outlets, public broadcasters and public access channels are seeking equal treatment. Doing so would strengthen our democracy.

December 23, 2025
Crashes

Streetsies 2025: A Year of Horrific Carnage By Drivers

Car drivers terrorized New Yorkers throughout the year. Here are the most shocking examples of traffic violence in the five boroughs.

December 23, 2025
Collision Investigation Squad

Anatomy of a Manhunt: How NYPD Quickly Caught a Hit-and-Run Killer on the Lower East Side

Cops used laser-fast technology, old-style gumshoe detective work and a little help from the hapless suspect to make an arrest in last week's hit-and-run.

December 22, 2025
DOT

Adams Once Again Delays Pared-Down Protected Bike Lanes In Prospect-Lefferts Gardens

The delay caps the ignominious end of Mayor Adams's reign over the city's Department of Transportation.

December 22, 2025
See all posts