Tuesday’s Headlines: Keeping Busy Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Lots of outlets had slow news days yesterday, but not Streetsblog. Our website was full of fresh, hot news:

So while other outlets took a pre-Christmas nap, we stayed at our keyboards. That's something to consider when you're making donations to your favorite non-profit newsrooms.

Oh, and speaking of which:

During our December Donation Drive, we like to start our daily headlines post with a shoutout to all our kind benefactors from the day before. Alas, yesterday's tin cup was empty, no matter how hard we shook it. Perhaps today will be better? Maybe you're not aware of the incredible gifts we're offering in exchange for a donation? Check it out here — or in funny video form starring yours truly:

We’re getting in on the Fake Placard game here at Streetsblog — because if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!



Donors to our end-of-year fundraising campaign can get this gift of parking impunity by giving at the link below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HOXFBUtOJA — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 19, 2025

Now, about those other outlets, here's what they had: