Thursday’s Headlines: Protect The Election Edition

It's time for a rare public service announcement that doubles as a chance to get some exercise and protect American democracy.

This election season, someone is going to have to stand up to protect the free and fair elections that we've enjoyed (at least locally) for years. Our friends at Common Cause NY are recruiting volunteers to help voters across the city as part of the group's non-partisan Election Protection program.

After some training, volunteers will fan out across the city for three-hour shifts monitoring polling places in vulnerable neighborhoods, helping voters and reporting any issues, both on Election Day and during early voting weekends (Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2).

People on bikes will get to rove around among assigned polling places. It'll be fun (and important!). Sign up here.

