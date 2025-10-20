Monday’s Headlines: Uncharted Territory Edition

Some 100,000 people took to the streets of New York City for Saturday's "No Kings" protest of President Trump repeatedly flaunting the Constitution to enact his agenda. Demonstrators included our very own Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman, who brought along a homemade sign defending the president's latest target, the 34th Street busway.

Kuntzman didn't get many comments on his janky sign, but Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson (photo above) got plenty of kudos for his.

The irony is that the "No Kings" slogan originated from social media posts in which the president declared congestion pricing "dead" followed by "LONG LIVE THE KING!" That was eight months ago, however — and congestion pricing is far from dead as Trump's illegal bid to kill it flounders.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

Don't get us wrong: Trump's leverage over New York state is real, and the lengths to which he's willing to go dictate policy here are uncertain. He's seized the power of the purse and there are plenty of ways to use the federal government as a cudgel to get what he wants. But his legal standing to defund infrastructure projects or cancel busways is no sure thing, as we saw in his failed attempt to withhold $34 million in transit security funds from the MTA. The president's desire to withhold that money to crack down on New York's "sanctuary city" policies didn't fly with a federal judge, who said the money must be allocated based on security needs.

Which raises the question: Why are Mayor Adams and his team taking seriously the Federal Highway Administration's whiny order to pause the 34th Street busway? Administrator Sean McMaster claims to want to know how the busway will impact truck traffic, but he has smart (enough) people working for him to figure out that getting rid of cars on a street helps speed up trucks as well as buses.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, the frontrunner in next month's race for Manhattan borough president, said as much at a pro-busway rally on Friday when he asked why Adams and DOT had complied with the order rather than take U.S. DOT to prevent federal interference and assert New York City's control of its streets.

"Why do you continue to bend the knee?" he asked of the mayor.

In other news:

Q: You talked about the Hudson River Tunnel in NYC. Is the funding terminated?TRUMP: Right now there is no funding. Because it's up to me — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-20T01:06:56.795Z