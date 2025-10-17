Trump Administration Threatens City And State Over 34th Street Busway

The Federal Highway Administration is threatening to withhold funding or federal approvals for other projects unless the city and state DOT stop work on the 34th Street busway and convince the feds it should happen.

In a letter sent to the city and state DOT on Oct. 16, Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster wrote that "FHWA is concerned about the lack of coordination between NYCDOТ, NYSDOT, and the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Council on this regionally significant project," while claiming 34th Street as a route on the National Highway System. While 34th Street is not a literal highway, the street connects the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels, and is listed on a map of the Federal Highway System as an "other" NHS route.

McMaster's letter cited vague "planning" concerns as well as questions about "truck access, and whether the busway can safely and efficiently accommodate large vehicle deliveries."

According to McMaster's letter, the FHWA had sent a letter demanding information on the project on Sept. 8, which he says DOT and the MTA ignored.

In the Oct. 16 letter, McMaster demanded the city "cease and desist all activities to implement the 34th Street busway project immediately, until a meeting occurs between NYCDOT, NYSDOT, and FHWA to discuss the project and its implications."

It's unclear what the feds can actually do to stop the project, but McMaster warned that if the city continues to work on the busway, he will move to take actions including "withholding project authorizations and approvals, restricting the obligation of funding, limiting transfers, or other actions deemed necessary."

Streetsblog has reached out to the city, state and FHWA for comment.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more updates.