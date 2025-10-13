Monday’s Headlines: Rainy Holiday Edition

Today is Indigenous Peoples' Day, and the annual parade honoring the guy for whom the holiday was renamed has already been canceled because of the weather.

That's fine by us, because the Streetsblog staff is officially off for the holiday, but we don't want to leave you high and dry when it comes to news, so, first, enjoy a report from upstate New York, where Vision Zero isn't doing so well:

Then check out today's headlines from the weekend: