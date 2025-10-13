Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Rainy Holiday Edition

12:01 AM EDT on October 13, 2025

It’s going to rain today.

Today is Indigenous Peoples' Day, and the annual parade honoring the guy for whom the holiday was renamed has already been canceled because of the weather.

That's fine by us, because the Streetsblog staff is officially off for the holiday, but we don't want to leave you high and dry when it comes to news, so, first, enjoy a report from upstate New York, where Vision Zero isn't doing so well:

Then check out today's headlines from the weekend:

  • NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch's fact-free crackdown on e-bikes continues — and the agency has finally released some of the numbers to amNY (believe me, we've been asking). No surprise: The Upper East Side, where Tisch's mother has made her opinion well known, leads in enforcement.
  • The amNY editorial board obviously read Streetsblog, commissioning an op-ed from two Council members and a city labor leader to support a Council bill to rein in Amazon that we wrote about last month.
  • Hey, they finally fixed that stretch of the Hudson River Greenway near the cruise ship terminal. (Gothamist)
  • The NYPD fleet is nearly half electric, which means the agency is cutting down fuel use, Gothamist reported, but cops still drive around way too much.
  • There are two more Upper West Side bus routes with automated enforcement cameras — so stop blocking the bus! (West Side Rag)
  • CBS2 reported that some residents of Windsor Terrace (full disclosure: not me!) say that a bike lane on McDonald Avenue will make the truck-filled arterial more dangerous, quite unlike the [checks notes] current truck-filled arterial.
  • City and State says that better service will encourage more MTA customers to not worry about fare evasion.
  • And FDNY ambulance driver hit and seriously injured a cyclist. (PIX11)
  • Finally, I don't know if you've noticed, but likely mayor Zohran Mamdani has been putting out policy briefings combined with mini-history lessons on his social media account. This one touches on public space, our great issue:

UNTIL IT’S DONE, Ep. 3: Earl ManigaultWhen he stepped onto the court, the world watched. No one dunked harder or jumped higher. But the GOAT never made it pro.There are countless NYC stories like his. Brilliant talents lost to drugs or crime. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani.bsky.social) 2025-10-03T14:35:07.642Z
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

