Tuesday’s Headlines: Fury Roads Edition

Driver-caused carnage was on our minds on Monday, thanks to, well, all the carnage that drivers continue to cause.

The Yeshiva World rocked our afternoon with exclusive video of a crash on — where else? — Ocean Parkway. The video standard issue fare — a reckless driver impatiently running a red light on a badly designed, overly wide, recklessness-encouraging mini-highway — but we couldn't help but remember that the scene of Monday's crash was just a few blocks away from where Miriam Yarimi was able to get her Audi up to 68 miles per hour, crash into another car and kill a mother and two of her children earlier this year.

There was an outpouring of outrage last week when Yarimi was "only" sentenced to three-to-nine years — but not so much outrage that any of the law-and-order local electeds demanded that Ocean Parkway be tamed with a safety redesign (let's not get crazy here!).

Until it's made safe for all road users, crashes like the one depicted below are going to keep happening. Remember, there are no "accidents"; there are only results. This time, at least, there were only injuries:

The Yeshiva World video came as we were all digesting the second-day coverage of the crazy car-culture violence in Whitestone over the weekend. Gothamist did the straight write-thru (as we used to say on the rewrite desk), the Post got the NYPD to apologize and promise swifter response, while our own J.K. Trotter found an angle that poked holes in Council Member Vickie Paladino's notion of street safety.

And speaking more of carnage, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Grand Concourse. The NYPD didn't apologize for that, mind you. (NY Post, Gothamist)

In other news: