Thursday’s Headlines: Mourning Becomes Enforcement Edition

On Wednesday, the NYPD was at it again — ticketing cyclists at a Williamsburg intersection just days after cyclist Allie Huggins was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Bike riders consider this practice so insensitive ("Why are we getting tickets when it was a driver who killed the bike rider?") that in 2019, then-Chief of Department Terence Monahan promised to stop doing it.

Well, so much for promises. In a post on Wednesday, a Reddit user published a photo of a cop giving a cyclist a ticket at the intersection of Meserole and Leonard streets, and expressed contempt for the police enforcement effort.

"This seems completely ridiculous," posted visuallyblind. "I didn’t personally witness the crash, but my friend who was coming over at the time did. Biker was in bike lane and Tesla came flying down the street at 50+mph and ran straight through the [cyclist]. NYPD will pull out all the stops around here to ticket bikers, but it’s a completely law free zone for cars."

We asked NYPD to explain why it is still persecuting cyclists after one of their own is killed by a driver and the agency had — in fairness — a full explanation.

"The 90 Precinct’s enforcement strategy reflects a prioritization of the most dangerous violations by motor vehicles, which make up 98.4 percent of all summonses issued," the NYPD said in a statement. "Bicycle violation summonses ... make up only 1.6 percent of the summons total. The 90th Precinct has had a notable increase in bicycle injuries year-to-date. Bicycle injuries rose 14.1 percent (113 vs. 99), the highest in the city. When addressing bicycles, the 90th Precinct targets the most egregious violations and focuses activity on high-volume corridors where conflicts between cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians are greatest. This strategy reflects the dual goals of reducing overall crash risk while responding to the specific traffic challenges in the 90th Precinct. This strategy has been ongoing throughout the year."

Photo: Kevin Duggan

Meanwhile, the NYPD said it has not caught the hit-and-run Tesla owner who killed Huggins early on Saturday. At the restaurant where Huggins worked, Anais in Cobble Hill, a shrine grew by the hour, and the eatery said it would have a public memorial to its crew member on Monday at 7 p.m.

A sandwich board read, "We love you, Allie. Forever and always."

